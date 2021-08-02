Zoom reaches $85M settlement in privacy and Zoombombing lawsuit

Sarah Tew/CNET

Zoom agreed to pay $85 million to settle a lawsuit claiming the company violated users' privacy rights by sharing their personal information with Facebook, Google and LinkedIn without their permission, and allowing hackers to interrupt virtual meetings by Zoombombing. A preliminary settlement was filed Saturday afternoon and now awaits approval from the US District Judge in California.

Besides agreeing to the $85 million settlement, which could give eligible customers a refund of either 15% of the subscription or $25, the video conferencing company said it will take extra measures to prevent hackers from disrupting meetings moving forward. It will alert users when hosts or other participants use third-party apps in meetings and offer specialized training on privacy and data handling to employees.

"The privacy and security of our users are top priorities for Zoom, and we take seriously the trust our users place in us," a Zoom spokesperson said in a statement emailed to CNET on Monday. "We are proud of the advancements we have made to our platform, and look forward to continuing to innovate with privacy and security at the forefront."