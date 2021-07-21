Zoom: Use apps like Asana and Dropbox and schedule virtual events now

Sarah Tew/CNET

Zoom is bringing third-party apps and virtual business events to the video chat platform, with the goal of making it easier for people to work and socialize within the service that skyrocketed in popularity during the pandemic as many people reenter a hybrid world and workplace.

First unveiled in October 2020, Zoom Apps -- launching Wednesday -- allows you to incorporate apps like Asana, Dropbox Spaces, SurveyMonkey and games like Heads Up directly into your meetings. These apps build on the Zoom App Marketplace, which includes more than 1,500 third-party app integrations, according to a release.

Zoom is also rolling out a new event platform starting Wednesday: Zoom Events lets businesses of any size manage and host virtual and hybrid events, with features like event hubs, dedicated corporate virtual event spaces, customizable registration and networking through a virtual event lobby, as well as reporting around registration, attendance and ticket sales.

Zoom Events shouldn't be confused with OnZoom, the platform's consumer-focused events solution, which helps brands and small businesses create, host and monetize events like fitness and cooking classes. OnZoom is still in beta, but small businesses and entrepreneurs can host and public events that are found in Zoom's public event directory.

Zoom saw massive growth at the start of coronavirus lockdowns back in March 2020, as much of the world turned to connecting over video chat for work, socializing and entertainment. The service hit 300 million daily meeting participants by April, outpacing other giants in the space including Google Meet and Microsoft Teams. Though it experienced a number of security issues, it has since made several changes, including full encryption for all users.

