The Snyder Cut of Justice League isn't hitting HBO Max until next year, but its director celebrated the $15-a-month streaming service's launch with a look at its most exciting element: supervillain Darkseid.
"He's coming... to HBO Max," the director tweeted Wednesday.
This story will be updated shortly.
Discuss: Zack Snyder gives us glimpse at Snyder Cut's Darkseid as HBO Max launches
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.