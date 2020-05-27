CNET también está disponible en español.

Zack Snyder gives us glimpse at Snyder Cut's Darkseid as HBO Max launches

The Justice League big bad is coming in 2021.

Justice League Snyder Cut

Unlike the theatrical cut, Zack Snyder's Justice League will feature iconic DC villain Darkseid.

 Warner Bros./HBO Max

The Snyder Cut of Justice League isn't hitting HBO Max until next year, but its director celebrated the $15-a-month streaming service's launch with a look at its most exciting element: supervillain Darkseid.

"He's coming... to HBO Max," the director tweeted Wednesday.

