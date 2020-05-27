Zack Snyder gives us glimpse at Snyder Cut's Darkseid as HBO Max launches

Warner Bros./HBO Max

The Snyder Cut of Justice League isn't hitting HBO Max until next year, but its director celebrated the $15-a-month streaming service's launch with a look at its most exciting element: supervillain Darkseid.

He's coming... to HBO Max pic.twitter.com/tthWwAqzWp — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) May 27, 2020

