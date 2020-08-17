CNET también está disponible en español.

YouTuber builds device that shoots masks right onto people's faces

Mythbusters' Allen Pan creates a steampunk-style launcher to slow the spread of coronavirus.

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

Face masks have become increasingly mandatory as the world tries to curb the spread of coronavirus, but some people are still reluctant to wear them. YouTuber Allen Pan has a solution -- he invented a gun that launches a mask straight onto people's faces.

Pan, whom you may know from MythBusters: The Search, used the pistol-style grip from a spray paint can, a CO2 canister's solenoid valve and parts from a car's brake line to construct his launcher. After the mask is fired, bola weights wrap around the target's head.

After some successful testing at home, he took it into the field. Here, he found that the wind and "debatably shoddy craftsmanship" limited its practical real-world application. 

