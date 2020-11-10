YouTube Premium members can get Stadia Premiere Edition for free

Google

Google has confirmed its giving away Stadia Premiere Edition for free to YouTube Premium subscribers. Usually, , and comes with access to Google's cloud gaming service along with a Chromecast Ultra and Stadia Controller.

after a one-month free trial.

To qualify for the free version of Stadia Premiere Edition, you must have an active paid YouTube Premium subscription as of Nov. 6; be aged 18 or older and living in the US; and create or have a Stadia Pro account (or have had one in the past including from a trial of Stadia Pro) using the same Google account as your YouTube account by Nov. 29.

