CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Apple Mac event Xbox Series X availability Black Friday sales Apple's new MacBooks COVID vaccine Walmart Black Friday deals iPhone 12 Pro Max
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

YouTube Premium members can get Stadia Premiere Edition for free

If you have a YouTube Premium account and sign up for Stadia, Google will gift you with Premiere Edition.

google-stadia-premiere

Stadia Premiere Edition comes with a Stadia controller and Chromecast Ultra.

 Google

Google has confirmed its giving away Stadia Premiere Edition for free to YouTube Premium subscribers. Usually, Stadia Premiere Edition costs $100, and comes with access to Google's cloud gaming service along with a Chromecast Ultra and Stadia Controller. 

YouTube Premium costs $12 a month after a one-month free trial.

To qualify for the free version of Stadia Premiere Edition, you must have an active paid YouTube Premium subscription as of Nov. 6; be aged 18 or older and living in the US; and create or have a Stadia Pro account (or have had one in the past including from a trial of Stadia Pro) using the same Google account as your YouTube account by Nov. 29.

Read more: Google Stadia vs. Microsoft xCloud: The battle for cloud gaming

Why 2020 could be the best year for video games

See all photos