YouTube Premium members can get Stadia Premiere Edition for free

Google has confirmed its giving away Stadia Premiere Edition for free to YouTube Premium subscribers. Usually, Stadia Premiere Edition costs $100, and comes with access to Google's cloud gaming service along with a Chromecast Ultra and Stadia Controller.
YouTube Premium costs $12 a month after a one-month free trial.
To qualify for the free version of Stadia Premiere Edition, you must have an active paid YouTube Premium subscription as of Nov. 6; be aged 18 or older and living in the US; and create or have a Stadia Pro account (or have had one in the past including from a trial of Stadia Pro) using the same Google account as your YouTube account by Nov. 29.
