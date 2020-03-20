YouTube is reportedly reducing streaming quality due to coronavirus

Angela Lang/CNET

YouTube is following Netflix's lead in cutting the quality of its video streaming from high definition to standard in the European Union, Reuters reported Friday, as the bloc's leaders try to reduce strain on the internet during the coronavirus outbreak. Since more people are working from home and children are staying out of school, internet usage has spiked.

European Commissioner Thierry Breton called on streaming services to switch to standard definition "when HD is not necessary" on Thursday. The Google-owned YouTube decided to reduce its default streaming quality after Breton spoke to Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai and YouTube boss Susan Wojcicki, the news gathering service reported.

I warmly 👍🏻 the initiative that #Google takes to preserve the smooth functioning of the Internet during the #COVID19 crisis by having #YouTube switch all 🇪🇺 traffic to SD by default. @sundarpichai and @SusanWojcicki demonstrate strong responsibility.https://t.co/jMNhFFpsxa — Thierry Breton (@ThierryBreton) March 20, 2020

Across the Atlantic, US carriers have suspended internet data caps to help people communicate during the outbreak.

The new strain of coronavirus, which can develop into a respiratory illness known as COVID-19, was discovered in Wuhan, China, in December. As of Friday morning, it had infected more than 244,000 people and caused more than 10,000 deaths globally.

