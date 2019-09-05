YouTube's new fashion page is ready to walk the runway

Angela Lang/CNET

YouTube is getting more fashionable. The Google-owned video site on Thursday launched a new hub for fashion and beauty content: YouTube.com/Fashion, aka "slash fashion."

"The aim for /Fashion is to create an ultimate destination for style content that bridges both our fabulous endemic creator community and the more traditional worlds of fashion and beauty," said Derek Blasberg, director of YouTube Fashion and Beauty, in a blog post. "My hope is that anyone looking for all things style will now have a place to come and be inspired by what they see."

/Fashion will feature videos from YouTube creators, a "Beauty Today" section, livestreams of runway shows and collaborations with brands like Louis Vuitton and Dior. In the coming months, YouTube will work to bring more international voices to the page, Blasberg said.

YouTube says that the number of fashion and beauty channels on its site grew over 6X from 2014 to 2018, and generated billions of views last year alone. In August, YouTube launched a new tool that uses AR to let you try on makeup.

Originally published Sept. 5, 10:13 a.m. PT.

Update, 11 a.m. PT: Adds more details about /Fashion.