YouTube HQ shooter has been identified as Nasim Aghdam

Josh Edelson / AFP/Getty Images

Multiple outlets including NBC, ABC7 and CBS are reporting that the woman who shot and injured three people at YouTube HQ before turning the gun on herself, was Nasim Aghdam, a woman in her late 30s.

Nasim Aghdam was found dead from what was reportedly a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

YouTube

Aghdam reportedly had a number of YouTube accounts and a website were she allegedly voiced concerns about YouTube and its monetisation policies. She reportedly had no relationships with anyone at YouTube HQ.

YouTube employees began posting to Twitter about a shooting around 1 p.m. PT. They described a chaotic scene that was brought under control by law enforcement.

A person the police believed to be the shooter was found seemingly dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Three others, a 32-year-old woman, a 27-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man were transported to the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital with gunshot wounds.

CNET reached out to police authorities who couldn't immediately respond. Google did not offer comment, but referred back to comments made earlier today by Sundar Pichai.