Police say 'active shooter' at YouTube headquarters

Police are responding to an "active shooter" near YouTube headquarters, according to the department's Twitter feed, and have asked people to stay away from the area.
At least one YouTube employee tweeted that he had heard shots fired.
A YouTube employee contacted by CNET said he couldn't talk and abruptly hung up. Google, YouTube's parent company, said it's coordinating with authorities.
This is a developing story ...
Update, 1:33 p.m. PT: Adds new details.
