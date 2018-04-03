CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Tech Industry

Police say 'active shooter' at YouTube headquarters

San Bruno police have asked people to stay away from the campus of the Google-owned video site.

Police are responding to an "active shooter" near YouTube headquarters, according to the department's Twitter feed, and have asked people to stay away from the area.

At least one YouTube employee tweeted that he had heard shots fired.

A YouTube employee contacted by CNET said he couldn't talk and abruptly hung up. Google, YouTube's parent company, said it's coordinating with authorities.

This is a developing story ...

Update, 1:33 p.m. PT: Adds new details.

The Smartest Stuff: Innovators are thinking up new ways to make you, and the things around you, smarter.

Special Reports: CNET's in-depth features in one place.

Next Article: Spotify saved the music business, but can Spotify save itself?