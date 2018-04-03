Police say 'active shooter' at YouTube headquarters

Police are responding to an "active shooter" near YouTube headquarters, according to the department's Twitter feed, and have asked people to stay away from the area.

We are responding to an active shooter. Please stay away from Cherry Ave & Bay Hill Drive. — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018

Police activity at 901 Cherry Ave, please stay out of the area. pic.twitter.com/H6iAj0g7ra — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018

At least one YouTube employee tweeted that he had heard shots fired.

Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018

A YouTube employee contacted by CNET said he couldn't talk and abruptly hung up. Google, YouTube's parent company, said it's coordinating with authorities.

Re: YouTube situation, we are coordinating with authorities and will provide official information here from Google and YouTube as it becomes available. — Google Communications (@Google_Comms) April 3, 2018

This is a developing story ...

Update, 1:33 p.m. PT: Adds new details.

