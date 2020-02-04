CNET también está disponible en español.

Your Google Photos video backups may have been sent to complete strangers

A Google Takeout bug apparently resulted in some downloaded videos going to other people's archives last November.

Some of the videos in your Google Photos backup may have ended up in other people's archives.

Google Takeout lets you download a backup of your Google app data, but a glitch saw some of that data go astray last November. If you used the tool to download videos from Google Photos between Nov. 21-25, some of them may have ended up in random people's archives, as previously reported by 9to5Google.

"These users may have received either an incomplete archive, or videos -- not photos -- that were not theirs. We fixed the underlying issue and have conducted an in-depth analysis to help prevent this from ever happening again. We are very sorry this happened," a Google spokesperson said in an emailed statement.