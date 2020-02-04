Your Google Photos video backups may have been sent to complete strangers

Sarah Tew/CNET

Google Takeout lets you download a backup of your Google app data, but a glitch saw some of that data go astray last November. If you used the tool to download videos from Google Photos between Nov. 21-25, some of them may have ended up in random people's archives, as previously reported by 9to5Google.

"These users may have received either an incomplete archive, or videos -- not photos -- that were not theirs. We fixed the underlying issue and have conducted an in-depth analysis to help prevent this from ever happening again. We are very sorry this happened," a Google spokesperson said in an emailed statement.