Google Photos offers same-day prints at CVS, Walmart, more

We tested the same photo through both the Walmart (left) and CVS (right) printers that were set up for the demonstration at Google's event. Walmart's prints are 25 cents per 4x6" and are printed with Fujifilm lustre paper and printers, while CVS uses Kodak glossy paper and costs 33 cents per image.
Other new features included AI-generated "live albums" and sharing. With a live album you select a subject and Google will recognize whenever you're taking a new picture of that subject and add the new image to an album, which can be shared and viewed in the app or on a Google Nest Hub. Use cases may include sharing pet or child photos with family members so they have constant updates without you doing any work.
You can also share images at high resolution within 'conversations' you can set up in Google Photos that can include comments and images shared back and forth between parties. You can isolate just the photos shared back and forth between parties or view the whole conversation, comments and all.
Lastly, starting today, Google will resurface memories from your image collections along a panel at the top dating back as many years as you've used the service. You can opt to suppress any images of certain people or pets that may bring up unpleasant emotions within the settings and the AI will filter them out from your memories panel.