Google Photos offers same-day prints at CVS, Walmart, more

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • Google Photos new features including print ordering, canvases, sharing and more
  • Google Photos new features including print ordering, canvases, sharing and more
  • Google Photos new features including print ordering, canvases, sharing and more
  • Google Photos new features including print ordering, canvases, sharing and more
  • Google Photos new features including print ordering, canvases, sharing and more
  • Google Photos new features including print ordering, canvases, sharing and more
  • Google Photos new features including print ordering, canvases, sharing and more
  • Google Photos new features including print ordering, canvases, sharing and more
  • Google Photos new features including print ordering, canvases, sharing and more
  • Google Photos new features including print ordering, canvases, sharing and more
  • Google Photos new features including print ordering, canvases, sharing and more
  • Google Photos new features including print ordering, canvases, sharing and more
  • Google Photos new features including print ordering, canvases, sharing and more
  • Google Photos new features including print ordering, canvases, sharing and more
  • 01-google-photos-update-september-live-album-slideshow
  • Google Photos new features including print ordering, canvases, sharing and more
  • Google Photos new features including print ordering, canvases, sharing and more

Today Google has announced you can now order canvas wall prints from your images right through the app in 8x10", 11x14", and 16x20" sizes.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
1
of 17

You can also order 4x6" prints for same-day pickup at a local CVS or Walmart right through the app.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
2
of 17

If a canvas is ordered, you get a preview of the size and cropping.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
3
of 17

Select from one of three edge styles: white, black, or image wrap.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
4
of 17

Pricing for a 16x20" is $44.99 and does not include shipping.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
5
of 17

Sample canvases seemed to have imprecise border alignment on the edges, so perhaps wrapping your image is best.  Representatives from Google could not disclose the source of the canvas prints. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
6
of 17

For 4x6" print orders Google has partnered with CVS and Walmart. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
7
of 17

You can pick up your prints the same day as you order them, though timing will vary.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
8
of 17

To order 4x6" prints, select your image (or batch of images)

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
9
of 17

You'll be guided to select your nearest pickup locations from maps to select a Walmart or CVS printing option.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
10
of 17

You'll be notified when your order is ready.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
11
of 17

And the directions for your pickup location are automatically generated when you click on the location.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
12
of 17

A notification email will arrive typically within several hours if not sooner.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
13
of 17

We tested the same photo through both the Walmart (left) and CVS (right) printers that were set up for the demonstration at Google's event.  Walmart's prints are 25 cents per 4x6" and are printed with Fujifilm lustre paper and printers, while CVS uses Kodak glossy paper and costs 33 cents per image.  

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
14
of 17

Other new features included AI-generated "live albums" and sharing.  With a live album you select a subject and Google will recognize whenever you're taking a new picture of that subject and add the new image to an album, which can be shared and viewed in the app or on a Google Nest Hub. Use cases may include sharing pet or child photos with family members so they have constant updates without you doing any work.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
15
of 17

You can also share images at high resolution within 'conversations' you can set up in Google Photos that can include comments and images shared back and forth between parties. You can isolate just the photos shared back and forth between parties or view the whole conversation, comments and all.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
16
of 17

Lastly, starting today, Google will resurface memories from your image collections along a panel at the top dating back as many years as you've used the service.  You can opt to suppress any images of certain people or pets that may bring up unpleasant emotions within the settings and the AI will filter them out from your memories panel.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
17
of 17
Now Reading

Google Photos offers same-day prints at CVS, Walmart, more

Up Next

The best mobile games of 2012

Latest Stories

Interstellar object may be headed our way

Interstellar object may be headed our way

by
Microsoft's cryptic Oct. 2 invite has Surface anniversary tie-in

Microsoft's cryptic Oct. 2 invite has Surface anniversary tie-in

by
Fornite season 10 challenges and how to pet a teammate's pet

Fornite season 10 challenges and how to pet a teammate's pet

by
Google Photos adds stories-like Memories, new ways to print at CVS and Walmart

Google Photos adds stories-like Memories, new ways to print at CVS and Walmart

by
Don't buy a bad year of your next car

Don't buy a bad year of your next car

by