'Young Sheldon' is a lot like Old Sheldon in 'Big Bang' spinoff

It's tough to be a boy genius. On Wednesday, CBS (CBS is CNET's parent company) released a clip from the upcoming "Young Sheldon," a spinoff of "The Big Bang Theory" featuring Jim Parsons' wonderfully nerdy physicist Sheldon Cooper as a 9-year-old (Iain Armitage) growing up in 1989 Texas.

Parsons himself, as adult Sheldon, does a "Wonder Years"-style narration over the footage of his character's childhood. Turns out that while Sheldon has a twin sister, his brainpower has vaulted him out of her class and into that of his much older brother, where he unsurprisingly tattles on classmates for breaking the grooming code and anything else he can think of.

But there's a poignant sadness to the clip too, as we learn the apple doesn't fall far from the tree. Sheldon's dad is a bit too much of a rule-follower for his own good, too -- and paid the price.

"Young Sheldon" is scheduled to debut this fall.

Tech Culture: From film and television to social media and games, here's your place for the lighter side of tech.

Star Wars at 40: Join us in celebrating the many ways the Force-filled sci-fi saga has impacted our lives.