What's more romantic than giant yellow Pikachu mascots cheering you on at your very own Pokemon-themed wedding?
If you live in Japan, you can have the beloved yellow character -- currently the star of the Pokemon Go game and the recent Detective Pikachu movie -- front and center at your commitment ceremony.
The Pokemon Company and the Japanese event planning company Escrit are teaming up to offer fans officially-licensed Pokemon-themed weddings.
Best of all, the geektastic ceremony includes an appearance by both life-size bride and groom Pikachu mascots, who will happily act as ushers, ring bearers, best man, maid of honor or perhaps a much-needed distraction to keep troublesome family members at bay.
The Pokemon wedding packages also have a Pokemon-themed menu that include a Pikachu decorated wedding cake, speciality entrees in the shape of Pokemon characters, and more.
How can anyone say no to Pokeball-shaped macarons?
To remind you of that special day with your soulmate (and Pikachu), Pokemon-themed wedding certificates illustrated with a very smitten Pikachu couple are included in the package.
Now that's romantic.
Discuss: You can now have an official Pokemon wedding (if you're into that)
