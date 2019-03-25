CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Gaming

You can get a free copy of Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind for PC

Bethesda is celebrating the 25th anniversary of The Elder Scrolls. But this deal is only available Monday.

screen-shot-2019-03-25-at-2-26-26-pm

You can get a free copy of Morrowind for PC today only. 

 Bethesda Game Studios

Bethesda this week is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its popular Elder Scrolls game series. To kick things off, the video gaming company is offering a free copy of Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind

The deal is for Monday only and gets you a PC version of the game. You need a Bethesda.net account to redeem the offer and must have the Bethesda launcher downloaded to play.

Morrowind is the third installment in the Elder Scrolls series, the first of which (The Elder Scrolls: Arena) was released on March 25, 1994. The series characteristically offers an open fantasy world that allows users to explore freely instead of following a linear plot. 

Now playing: Watch this: Our most cherished video game memories
8:00

Bethesda is also offering other promotions as part of the celebration, including a sale on all Elder Scrolls titles and a free play week for The Elder Scrolls Online that starts Thursday and runs through April 4.

Next Article: Apple introduces Apple TV Plus for its original shows