You can explore Assassin's Creed's Ancient Egypt and Greece for free

Ubisoft

As gamers get hyped for Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, developer Ubisoft is letting you explore the worlds of the previous two games in the series. The developer is offering free downloads of the educational Discovery Tours for Assassin's Creed: Origins and Assassin's Creed: Odyssey, so you can wander ancient Egypt and Greece, until May 21.

The Discovery Tours are "living museums" designed to teach you about the regions, cultures and famous members of the societies the games are based in, CNET sister site GameSpot noted. You can take part in guided tours curated by historians -- basically removing the violence from the games.

If you're looking for the full Assassin's Creed experience, the entire series is currently on sale on PS4 and PC.