Yes, Marvel will present at virtual Comic-Con 2020. Here's what's planned

Since San Diego Comic-Con was cancelled as a result of COVID-19 concernswe now have Comic-Con@Home, a digital version of the show you can watch and engage with online. Sure, it's not going to be the same. You won't be able to mingle with like-minded folks, but it's better than nothing, right? Another added benefit: A digital event like this makes Comic-Con accessible to people all over the globe.

It takes place on July 22-26, and Marvel will be there to live-stream panels and presentations on upcoming comics, including X-Men, Spider-Man, Green Goblin and more. A special Marvel documentary series called Marvel 616 for Disney Plus is also set to make an appearance.

Marvel has long been a fan-favorite at Comic-Con. The studio tends to reveal important news about upcoming movies and TV shows on star-studded panels featuring actors like Chris Evan and Robert Downey Jr. Fan wait hours (sometimes overnight) in the long line to Hall H where Marvel debuts its upcoming offerings. However, with the virtual convention Comic-Con@Home, lines don't exist.

This year Marvel doesn't seem to have anything huge planned, possibly because many of Marvel's upcoming releases have been rescheduled to later dates due to production delays because of COVID-19 concerns. So far, Marvel has officially announced three panels for Comic-Con@Home, but hopefully more Marvel presentations could be announced as the date of the convention gets closer.

Here's a guide to everything we know Marvel has planned for Comic-Con@Home.

Marvel's 616

Thursday, July 23, 1 p.m. PT

Marvel's 616 is an anthology series on Disney Plus taking a closer look at Marvel stories, characters, and how they reflect the real world. Told via a diverse group of filmmakers and Marvel creators, each documentary explores storytelling, pop culture, and the fandom within the Marvel Universe. Writer and host Angélique Roché will moderate this panel, which includes directors Gillian Jacobs and Paul Scheer, and executive producers Sarah Amos and Jason Sterman.

Marvel HQ

Thursday, July 23, 4 p.m. PT

This is Marvel's virtual hub mostly geared towards younger fans, but adult fans could get some fun out of it too. Marvel HQ plans to have a virtual comics read-along, an interactive Lego battle, and also a behind-the-scenes look at the new animated series, Marvel's Spider-Man: Maximum Venom. Fans who want to hone their art skills can also learn how to draw their favorite superheroes with the Marvel Draw tutorials.

Marvel Comics: Next Big Thing

Friday, July 24, 11 a.m. PT

Marvel Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski hosts this panel where he presents the latest comics alongside the writers and artists who create them. Tom Brevoort, Al Ewing and Dan Slott will talk about the comic series Empyre. Jordan White, Tini Howard and Gerry Duggan will discuss the latest X-Men crossover event, X of Swords. Nick Lowe, Nick Spencer, and Mark Bagley will dissect the Amazing Spider-Man #850 that reveals the return of the Green Goblin. Nick Lowe returns for another discussion on the return of the classic Marvel character, Werewolf by Night, along with its creators rapper Taboo and Ben Jackendoff.

Stay tuned for updates of more Marvel panel announcements here.