Xbox unveils a Mandalorian controller just in time for season 2

Xbox

As Disney Plus prepares to release the second season of streaming hit TV series The Mandalorian this week, Xbox has unveiled a tie-in controller. It comes with an Xbox Pro charging stand and wireless Xbox controller, featuring Mando's helmet, armor and insignia on the front and Baby Yoda on the rear.

It's got "textured grips, custom button mapping, and up to twice the wireless range," according to the Microsoft Store. "A magnetic contact system allows for one-handed play while you charge," Microsoft added.

The Mandalor is not a race, it's a creed and well, it's also now a controller.https://t.co/9AprFvYuyn pic.twitter.com/lTN3aSO9sC — Xbox (@Xbox) October 26, 2020

You can , but it won't be released until Dec. 31.

The Mandalorian season 2 hits on Oct. 30. The and release on Nov. 10.