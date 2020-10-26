CNET también está disponible en español.

Xbox unveils a Mandalorian controller just in time for season 2

Baby Yoda features on the rear of the new Xbox accessory.

Xbox's new Mandalorian controller.

As Disney Plus prepares to release the second season of streaming hit TV series The Mandalorian this week, Xbox has unveiled a tie-in controller. It comes with an Xbox Pro charging stand and wireless Xbox controller, featuring Mando's helmet, armor and insignia on the front and Baby Yoda on the rear.

It's got "textured grips, custom button mapping, and up to twice the wireless range," according to the Microsoft Store. "A magnetic contact system allows for one-handed play while you charge," Microsoft added. 

You can preorder your Mandalorian Xbox controller now for $170, but it won't be released until Dec. 31. 

The Mandalorian season 2 hits Disney Plus on Oct. 30. The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S release on Nov. 10.

