Xbox One X: What a tease! (The 3:59, Ep. 238)

Microsoft showed off the Xbox One X on Sunday and it's a sad reminder that we can't have what we want yet.

It'll be able to play games at 4K resolution and support virtual reality, but it won't have any virtual reality games this year or even in 2018. And all the new games are going to come out with incredible 4K graphics ... if they're from Microsoft's internal studios.

So while titles like Halo 5, The Division or the Witcher 3 will kick their graphics into high gear on the Xbox One X, not all new games will necessarily come developed for 4K TVs. Microsoft does boast internal updates like a 31 percent faster CPU and a hard drive that could make loading screens a thing of the past.

We're still waiting on some new game titles for the Xbox One X though. Please stop teasing us, Microsoft.

Also on the podcast, we take a look at the newest iPad Pro and if it could be a viable replacement for the laptop.

And if you're not into the latest consoles, how about going back to the older ones? Atari and Sega are coming out with their own retro mini consoles, much like the NES Classic.

