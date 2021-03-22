Xbox Live is no more: Microsoft rebrands it 'Xbox network'

Microsoft

Microsoft's strategy for its current generation of consoles, the Xbox Series X|S, differs from its approach in the past. Whereas selling consoles has hitherto involved securing exclusive games and content, Microsoft is this time taking a more service-based approach. Game Pass, a subscription service similar to Netflix, is the crown jewel of its offerings, and Microsoft hopes its xCloud, which allows you to play high-end games on your mobile phone, will be a boon.

So with a change of strategy comes with a change of branding. Xbox Live is no more, as Microsoft quietly rebranded its online service as "Xbox network" over the weekend.

Dashboard no longer refers to it as Xbox Live pic.twitter.com/nVf0BQ9ABl — Adam ‘EvilBoris’ Fairclough (@EvilBoris) March 20, 2021

Xbox Live has been what Microsoft has called the console's online platform, which includes the ability to interact with friends, download games and more. Xbox Live Gold, a subscription service that allows you to play games online, will remain named as such.

"Xbox network' refers to the underlying Xbox online service, which was updated in the Microsoft Services Agreement," a Microsoft spokesperon said in a statement to CNET. "The update from 'Xbox Live' to 'Xbox network' is intended to distinguish the underlying service from Xbox Live Gold memberships."

Goodbye Xbox Live, it’s been fun. Xbox Network just doesn’t have the same ring to it. pic.twitter.com/WuzCXs1rke — Sir Pauer (@SirPauer) March 22, 2021

Xbox live its been good — Timdog (@XcloudTimdog) March 22, 2021

I think Xbox Live being rebranded to Xbox Network will be due to a much larger, more joined up message for the brand in future. Definitely one to watch 👀 pic.twitter.com/31rJ4LeBTT — Chris Grannell (@CJGrannell) March 22, 2021

It may seem a small, cosmetic change, but it's one that's hit longtime Xbox gamers in the feels. Xbox Live has existed since 2002, launching on the original Xbox before being updated for each subsequent console. Others noted the name change is likely a portent for expanded online services.