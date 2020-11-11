Xbox Game Pass: 16 awesome Xbox and PC games to play right now

Microsoft

The Xbox Series X|S are alive, in the wild and, for some reason, being vaped into. Both consoles, the powerful X and the smaller, cheaper S, launched on Tuesday after months of anticipation. There will be a bunch of new games to buy, but over 100 that you'll be able to play on Game Pass for $10.

If you're already a member of Game Pass, Microsoft's attempt to create a Netflix for games, you know how crazy a deal it is. Along with Project xCloud, it's a pillar of Microsoft's next-generation philosophy for gaming, and one that's likely to expand throughout the Xbox Series X's life cycle.

The service has over 100 games, with more being added each month. And it's not just quantity. There are dozens of excellent titles, both AAA and indie, for you to delve into for $10 a month (or $15 if you get Game Pass Ultimate, which lets you select games to play on PC too).

If you're new to the service, or on the fence about joining, here are 15 games to play right away.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Just as The Mandalorian season two gets into full swing, and as Xbox Game Pass Ultimate offers a free month of Disney Plus, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order comes to the service. It's a rare type of game: A licensed title that doesn't suck. This action adventure retains the feel and charm of Star Wars, and is worth playing even if you're not obsessed with the Galaxy Far Far Away.

Doom Eternal

Doom Eternal is one of Xbox Game Pass' newer games, hitting the service in October. It's a sequel to 2016's Doom, a reboot of the classic shooter franchise. It involves killing lots and lots (and lots) of demons. The game was well received upon its March release, getting an 8/10 from our sister site GameSpot.

Gears 5 Ultimate

Gears 5 Ultimate is one of Xbox Game Pass' crown jewels. The 2019 blockbuster is one of the Xbox One's biggest first-party games, and the very fact that games of its ilk are on Game Pass speaks to how seriously Microsoft is investing in the service. It's available on both Xbox One and PC.

Age of Empires II Definitive Edition

Age of Empires II is the comfort food of gaming. The Definitive Edition of this iconic PC game launched last November on PC, upscaling the game to 4K and adding new campaigns, and you can play on both the PC and Xbox One through Game Pass.

Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition

If you're after a shooter, this is a good place to start. Rainbow Six Siege was released in 2015, but don't let that turn you off. It was designed to be an esports game, and has been updated and evolved over the years. A squad-based shooter, it has a vibrant online community to this day.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Ori and the Will of the Wisps is a beautiful game from Moon Studios that's a sequel to 2015's Ori and the Blind Forest. A heartfelt platformer and adventure game, it's a little like a mix between Metroid, Castlevania and Rayman. It received much praise upon its 2017 release, with CNET's sister site GameSpot calling it "a remarkable synthesis of artful design and beautiful moments."

Forza Horizon 4

As far as non-first person shooters go, Forza is arguably Microsoft's biggest and best exclusive franchise. Forza Horizon 4 takes place out in a world based on Great Britain, and received huge acclaim upon its 2018 release. It's soon to be joined by Forza Motorsport 7, in which you race on a track rather than the open road. That title hits Game Pass on Oct. 8.

Dead Cells

If you're tired of big budget first-person-shooters, give Dead Cells a go. It's a beautiful, colorful Metroidvania style action platformer that was released in 2018 to critical acclaim. It continues to be a cult favorite and is absolutely worth a download if you haven't yet played it (and even if you have). It's playable on both Xbox and PC via Game Pass Ultimate.

The Outer Worlds

Speaking of imaginative games, The Outer Worlds is an RPG from Obsidian, the gang behind Fallout New Vegas, and it's a winner. It's set in an alternative universe where Theodore Roosevelt didn't regulate big US firms in the early 20th century, which led to them... colonizing the galaxy, obviously. So in essence, it's Fallout in space. Game Pass Ultimate users can play it on both PC and Xbox.

Untitled Goose Game

One of the best things about Game Pass is that, once you're a member, it allows you to try out games that intrigue you but which you may have been too on-the-fence about to buy. For a lot of people, Untitled Goose Game will be one of those games. Released in 2019, it's a game in which you play as a Goose that causes as much havoc as it can. A strange, seemingly unsubstantial premise, but one that led to a highly lauded game -- and absolutely one worth trying.

Destiny 2

Destiny 2 is a hugely popular loot shooter developed by Bungie, the gang that brought you the original Halo. It's not new though, having hit the Xbox One in 2017. Now is a perfect time to jump in -- or back in -- to Destiny 2 though, with a franchise-changing (according to Bungie) expansion, Beyond Light, launching in November.

Oxenfree

Oxenfree is a supernatural thriller originally released for PC, Mac and Xbox One in 2016 and since ported to iOS and Android, among other platforms. It'll take you less than five hours to beat, but it's a memorable tale worth experiencing.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Master Chief Collection is a remastered package that includes Halo 1, 2 and 3, ODST, Rach and Halo 4. Yep, that's a lot of Halo. The game was criticized upon release for poor online multiplayer and technical glitches, but patches have since fixed those problems. This is a great way to prepare yourself for Halo: Infinite next year.

Wasteland 3

Wasteland 3 is an isometric RPG. That description really doesn't do it justice in any sense though, as this postapocalyptic game is filled with an admirable mix of both tension, quirk and charm. It's set in 22nd century Colorado, and includes both psycho clowns and a cult dedicated to Ronald Reagan. What more do you need?

What Remains of Edith Finch

This is the perfect game for a service like Game Pass. What Remains of Edith Finch is a two-hour title that you'll finish in one sit through. It's hard to describe the gameplay in a way that does it justice, so I'll just say that it's a haunting exploration of the history of the Finch family. Play it.

Kingdom Hearts 1.5 + 2.5

This is a good one for people who never owned a PlayStation 2. Kingdom Hearts 1.5 + 2.5 features almost every game in the franchise: Kingdom Hearts, Chain of Memories, Kingdom Hearts 2, Birth By Sleep, and watchable versions of DS game 358/2 Days (don't ask) and mobile game Coded. If you give the series a go and get into it, Kingdom Hearts III is also on Game Pass.