Video Games

Xbox E3 livestream scheduled for June 9 1 p.m. PT

Find out what's new and exclusive for the Microsoft Xbox in the coming year.

Mark Davis/Getty Images for Microsoft

FYI: Microsoft has put up its Xbox E3 2019 page, detailing the date and time and all the ways you'll be able to watch its livestream this year. It's slated for June 9 at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET.

You can catch it then on Mixer, YouTube, Twitch, Twitter and Facebook.

As we've known for a while, Sony PlayStation won't be at E3 this year, so Microsoft will the biggest fish in the console pond. Sony has revealed some of its plans for the next version of the PlayStation already, however.

That is all -- for now.

