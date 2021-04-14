Xbox and PS5 bundles may be coming to GameStop today

James Phelan/CNET

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are identical in one key way: They're all but impossible to find right now. For anyone still trying, here's your latest chance: According to Twitter user @Wario64 (who tends to have very reliable information), PS5 and Xbox bundles are coming to GameStop sometime today.

If past history is any indication, this may happen at around 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m ET. Here are the links you need:

Obviously we don't know yet what options will be available, how much stock GameStop will have or what any of the pricing will be. We do know that success is possible if you get in at just the right time. So keep checking and keep clicking.

