Xbox 20/20: How to watch the Xbox Series X event

Microsoft

Since Microsoft announced the Xbox Series X last December, the company has kept a tight lid on what the games for the console will look like. That's expected to change this week when the Xbox maker shows off some of the games coming to its next-gen device.

Thursday's event will be the first of a series of monthly shows about the Xbox Series X, called Xbox 20/20. Almost everything about the new console has been revealed, with the exception of games. Third-party titles, such as Assassin's Creed Valhalla, will be in the spotlight as Microsoft reveals gameplay trailers and sneak peeks of what's coming to the Xbox Series X.

When is Xbox 20/20?

The series starts at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT on May 7.

How can I watch it?

Microsoft will stream the event across multiple platforms:

What games will be shown?

On April 30, Microsoft said the show would focus on third-party titles, with first-party games, such as Halo Infinite, set to be shown at a later event in the summer.

One of the games likely to be touted during the premiere Xbox 20/20 is the recently announced Assassin's Creed Valhalla. The latest entry in the franchise made its debut last Wednesday and will be released on the Xbox Series X. Another possible title is Cyberpunk 2077. The sci-fi RPG is slated for release in September, but it'll come out on Microsoft's newest console and will make use of the gadget's Smart Delivery feature, which lets owners of the Xbox One version upgrade for free to the Series X version.

In March, Microsoft revealed specs for the Xbox Series X, which is powered by a Zen 2 processor running at 3.8GHz and a custom RDNA 2 GPU at 1.825GHz to create 12 teraflops. One of the big additions to the console is the 1TB SSD that promises to not only make games load faster but also boasts the ability to let users jump right back where they left off across several games, with a feature called Quick Resume.

The Xbox Series X is scheduled for release during the 2020 holiday season. Microsoft has yet to reveal the price.