Dark Phoenix, Mystique and Storm just got their own X-Men Barbie dolls

Whether you loved or hated the superhero movie X-Men: Dark Phoenix, fans of Dark Phoenix, Mystique, and Storm will be able to collect them all… in Barbie doll form.
During San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, Marvel and Mattel announced a new line of Mystique, Storm and Dark Phoenix Barbie dolls to celebrate Marvel Comics' 80th anniversary.
The X-Men dolls come with elaborate costumes and accessories, and retail for $55 (roughly £44, AU$78) each.
Dark Phoenix: You might know her as Jean Grey-Summers. In the X-Men universe Jean AKA Dark Phoenix is an Omega-level mutant with telepathic and telekinetic powers. Dark Phoenix Barbie doll dons her signature red bodysuit with gold details and includes the gold phoenix image. She also wears thigh-high boots, gloves and a sash belt.
Mystique: This super villain is a mutant born who can shape-shift to look like anyone she wants. Mystique Barbie doll wears a white dress with a double slit and a very creepy belt of skulls. Her other accessories include white gloves, tall boots and the skull detail on her forehead.
Storm: Born Ororo Munroe, Storm is a member of the X-Men team who can change the weather on a whim or as a weapon. Storm Barbie doll wears a shiny-black bodysuit, cape and boots, all with fancy metallic-gold trim. She also has gauntlets, a headdress, and her gemstone brooch to complete the outfit.
Fans can pre-order these new Barbie dolls at GameStop beginning July 18. The dolls will be available in stores later in October.
