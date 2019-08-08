CNET también está disponible en español.

WWE SummerSlam 2019: How to watch, start times, full card and WWE Network

Kofi Kingston defends his WWE title against Randy Orton.

WWE's SummerSlam is the second biggest wrestling event of the year, after only WrestleMania. That means we can expect a veritable grappling extravaganza on Aug. 11, a 6-hour show headlined by Universal Champion Brock Lesnar taking on Seth Rollins. With rival promotion AEW getting its own prime-time slot on TNT, WWE has serious competition for the first time in nearly two decades. Hopefully that pressure translates to an unforgettable SummerSlam.

Other key matches will see Kofi Kingston defend his WWE Championship against Randy Orton and Ricochet challenge AJ Styles for the United States Championship. We've also got some returning legends, as Goldberg is dusting off his boots to wrestle Dolph Ziggler and Charlotte Flair is challenged by Trish Stratus. 

Not on the match card is Daniel Bryan vs. Roman Reigns, which has been teased on TV with a goofy whodunit storyline. (Daniel Bryan dunit, that's who.) Though they're not currently scheduled to wrestle, it's likely their story will be a key part of the show. 

Start times

SummerSlam 2019 takes place in Toronto, Canada on Sunday, Aug. 11. The main card starts at 4 p.m. PT and 7 p.m. ET. If you're a WWE Network subscriber -- at $9.99 per month, but free for one month for new subscribers -- you can watch it live for free. Otherwise you'll need to contact your local cable provider and pay a separate fee to watch. The Kickoff Show starts at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET on WWE's YouTube channel and the WWE Network.

Viewers in the UK will have to stay up late, as the show starts there at midnight Monday (10 p.m. Sunday kickoff). For Australians, SummerSlam starts at 9 a.m. AEDT time (7 a.m. kickoff).

Match card

  • Universal Championship match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Seth Rollins
  • WWE Championship match: Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Randy Orton
  • Dolph Ziggler vs. Goldberg
  • United States Championship match: AJ Styles (c) vs. Ricochet
  • Raw Women's Championship match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Natalya
  • SmackDown Championship match: Bayley (c) vs. Ember Moon
  • Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon
  • Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt
  • Trish Stratus vs. Charlotte Flair
  • Cruiserweight Championship match: Drew Gulak (c) vs. Oney Lorcan

WWE Network app

The WWE Network app is available on RokuXbox OnePlayStation 4Amazon Fire TVAmazon Kindle FireApple TViOS and Android.

