WWE reportedly considers canceling SmackDown due to coronavirus spread

Just as the NBA has suspended the remainder of its 2019-2020 season, WWE may move upcoming TV broadcasts to its Orlando, Florida Performance Center training facility in order to blunt the spread of coronavirus.

It was reported Wednesday -- by PWInsider, Fightful and local Detroit media -- that Friday's episode of SmackDown would be moved from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, to WWE's Performance Center. However, WWE issued a statement to CNET saying that, while backup plans are formulating, the show has yet to be canned.

"WWE has not cancelled Friday Night SmackDown in Detroit, however, based on the current situation, we are putting contingency plans in place in the event that upcoming WWE shows are cancelled by government officials, civil authorities and/or local venues," the statement read.

Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin noted on Twitter that "according to sources, there HAVE been discussions this evening regarding running the show from the PC as rumored... and the move could still happen." Fightul's Sean Ross Sapp tweeted "there has/is/was a plan to move Smackdown, and likely other upcoming events."

WWE has three weekly live TV shows: Monday's Raw, Wednesday's NXT and Friday's SmackDown. Wednesday night's NXT show did broadcast from the Center due to the fact that Orlando's Full Sail Arena -- where NXT usually airs from -- was booked for another event. Wednesday's show featured a small crowd in the Performance Center, much smaller than the 5,000 to 12,000 that usually pack arenas for Raw and SmackDown broadcasts.

It would follow a nearly identical move by the NCAA, which announced Wednesday that its upcoming basketball games would be played in empty arenas. Professional wrestling, as a performance instead of a sport, relies more on audience participation and reaction, so removing the crowd entirely would be a particularly drastic measure for WWE.

If the move occurs, it could spell disaster for WWE's upcoming WrestleMania 36 event. Scheduled for April 5, it's set to pack out Tampa, Florida's Raymond James Stadium, which has a capacity of around 65,000. WrestleMania moving to the Performance Center or a smaller arena would mean the WWE losing out on millions in ticket sales.

We may find out the fate of WrestleMania soon, as CBS Tampa journalist Ryan Bass reports that city officials will meet with the mayor on Thursday to discuss postponing major events.

After infecting over 121,000 and causing more than 4,300 deaths, the coronavirus outbreak was declared to be a pandemic on Wednesday by the World Health Organization. In the past, the WHO has defined a pandemic as "the worldwide spread of a new disease."

The coronavirus, which causes the illness COVID-19, spread to over 110 countries within three months. On Jan. 30, the WHO announced the coronavirus outbreak was a "public health emergency of international concern" around the time almost 8,000 cases had been confirmed across 18 countries and the death toll was approaching 200.

Also on Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced new travel restrictions that prohibit travel from Europe to the US.

Originally published March. 11.

Update, March 12: Adds comment from WWE, clarifies event is not officially canceled.