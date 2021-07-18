WWE Money in the Bank 2021: Start times, how to watch and NBC Peacock

WWE

The last WWE pay-per-view event to take place in front of a live crowd was WrestleMania -- and before that, it was Elimination Chamber last March. So the fact that a live audiences are back, and Money in the Bank will take place in front of a capacity crowd of real people, is a reason to watch unto itself.

But it's not the only reason, of course. The show will feature two Money in the Bank ladder matches, one for the women and the other for the men, in which the winner earns a title shot at a time of their choosing. In the main event, Roman Reigns defends his Universal Championship against Edge in a match that's sure to be a good'n.

On the Raw side of things, Charlotte Flair challenges Rhea Ripley for the Raw Women's Championship and Kofi Kingston is gunning for Bobby Lashley's WWE Championship.

How to watch: Peacock, WWE Network

As you probably know by now, Peacock is the new home of WWE's pay-per-views. The WWE Network has in essence migrated to NBC's Peacock streaming service and that's where you'll go to watch Money in the Bank 2021. Peacock has three tiers: Free, Premium and Premium Plus. To watch WWE content, you'll need a Premium subscription. The good news is that'll set you back $5 a month, less than the $10 for WWE Network.

If you're outside of the US, you'll watch Money in the Bank 2021 on the WWE Network as usual.

Start times

Money in the Bank takes place at Fort Worth, Texas's Dickies Arena on July 18. For those without a live ticket, it starts at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m ET. Grappling fans across the pond will have to stay up late, as the show starts at 1 a.m. UK time. In Australia, Money in the Bank begins at 10 a.m. AEST.

Match Card