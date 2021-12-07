WWE Day 1: How to watch, start times, match card and Peacock

WWE

WWE is doing something different. Instead of the traditional year-ending show in December, which for the past few years has been TLC, it's adding a pay-per-view to January. WWE Day 1 is the inaugural New Year's Day pay-per-view and will be headlined by Brock Lesnar versus Roman Reigns. In a rematch from Crown Jewel, Lesnar is challenging for Reign's Universal Championship.

On the Raw side, Big E will defend his WWE Championship against Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat match. Based on this Monday's Raw, though, it'll probably become a Fatal Fourway including Bobby Lashley. Edge will also be returning to the ring to face The Miz.

How to watch: Peacock, WWE Network

As you probably know by now, Peacock is the new home of WWE's pay-per-views. The WWE Network has in essence migrated to NBC's Peacock streaming service, and that's where you'll go to watch WWE Day 1 2021. Peacock has three tiers: Free, Premium and Premium Plus. To watch WWE content, you'll need a Premium subscription. The good news is that'll set you back $5 a month, less than the $10 for WWE Network.

If you're outside of the US, you'll watch Day 1 2021 on the WWE Network as usual.

Match Card

Below are the confirmed matches for Day 1. This article will be updated as more are announced.

Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar.

WWE Championship: Big E vs. Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins.

Edge vs. The Miz.

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Usos (c) vs. The New Day.

Start times

Day 1 takes place at Atlanta's State Farm Arena on Jan. 1. For those without a live ticket, it starts at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m ET. Grappling fans across the pond will have to stay up late, as the show starts at 1 a.m. UK time. In Australia, Day 1 begins at 10 a.m. AEDT on Monday.