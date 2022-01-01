WWE Day 1 2021: Start times, full card, how to watch and Peacock

WWE

WWE is doing something different to kick off the new year. WWE Day 1 is a new pay-per-view that, as its name suggests, takes place on the first day of the year. Unusually for WWE, that means it's a big show on a Saturday instead of the traditional Sunday. And what a show it could be: it's being headlined by Roman Reigns defending his Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar.

Is this the culmination of their feud, or will it be a progression to a match on a bigger stage?

On the Raw side, Big E will defend his WWE Championship against Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley in a Fatal Fourway. Edge is also wrestling, as The Rated R Superstar will grapple with The Miz on Day 1. Becky Lynch's Raw Women's Championship will be on the line too, with Liv Morgan gunning for the title.

Start times

Day 1 takes place at Atlanta's State Farm Arena on Jan. 1. For those without a live ticket, it starts at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m ET. Grappling fans across the pond will have to stay up late, as the show starts at 1 a.m. UK time. In Australia, Day 1 begins at midday AEDT on Sunday.

How to watch: Peacock, WWE Network

As you probably know by now, Peacock is the new home of WWE's pay-per-views. The WWE Network has in essence migrated to NBC's Peacock streaming service, and that's where you'll go to watch WWE Day 1 2021. Peacock has three tiers: Free, Premium and Premium Plus. To watch WWE content, you'll need a Premium subscription. The good news is that'll set you back $5 a month, less than the $10 for WWE Network.

If you're outside of the US, you'll watch Day 1 2021 on the WWE Network as usual.

Full Card