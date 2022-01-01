WWE Day 1 2021: Roman Reigns pulled, start times, how to watch and Peacock

Enlarge Image WWE

The wrestling year is starting with some chaos. The scheduled main event of Day 1 has been changed: Roman Reigns was meant to defend his Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar, but he's now off the show due to testing positive for COVID. Most importantly, we hope Roman gets well soon.

As for Day 1 though, Brock Lesnar has now been inserted into the Fatal Four Way bout for the WWE Championship -- which now becomes a Fatal Five Way. Big E defends his WWE Championship against Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar.

I yearn to perform tonight at #WWEDay1 to defend my Universal Championship. However, unfortunately, earlier today I tested positive for COVID-19. Due to the proper protocols I am unable to compete as originally scheduled. I look forward to returning to action as soon as possible. — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) January 1, 2022

Start times

Day 1 takes place at Atlanta's State Farm Arena on Jan. 1. For those without a live ticket, it starts at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m ET. Grappling fans across the pond will have to stay up late, as the show starts at 1 a.m. UK time. In Australia, Day 1 begins at midday AEDT on Sunday.

How to watch: Peacock, WWE Network

As you probably know by now, Peacock is the new home of WWE's pay-per-views. The WWE Network has in essence migrated to NBC's Peacock streaming service, and that's where you'll go to watch WWE Day 1 2021. Peacock has three tiers: Free, Premium and Premium Plus. To watch WWE content, you'll need a Premium subscription. The good news is that'll set you back $5 a month, less than the $10 for WWE Network.

If you're outside of the US, you'll watch Day 1 2021 on the WWE Network as usual.

Full Card