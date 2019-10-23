Warner Bros.

We've already seen the stunning, psychedelic poster for Wonder Woman 1984. So surely the trailer to 2017's Wonder Woman sequel will offer even more crazy '80s goodness. When do we get to see it? Director Patty Jenkins has some good news.

Jenkins effectively revealed that the trailer will arrive Dec. 8 -- confirmation of which came via a couple of steps. As Collider pointed out on Monday -- aka Wonder Woman Day -- Jenkins tweeted that she would be attending the CCXP comic expo in Brazil and that she would be bringing Wonder Woman 1984 to not only Brazilian fans, but the world.

Here's the tweet.

So excited to bring #WW84 to the fans in Brazil! And the world!! Tune in, and see you soon #CCXP! #DayOfWonder #Finally!! pic.twitter.com/wrwTpozXZo — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) October 21, 2019

"#Finally" suggests the sequel's hotly-anticipated trailer will premiere at the expo, and thanks to a press release from Warner Bros. Pictures, we know that the Wonder Woman panel will close out the expo on Dec. 8.

Even better, firm confirmation came from the expo's official Twitter account the same day.

The tweet's in Portuguese, but according to Google translate, in English it says: "December 8th will feature a Warner panel featuring the wonderful Gal Gadot talking about "Wonder Woman 1984" and featuring the world's first trailer for the movie."

@GalGadot entra na minha casa e… eita, empolguei. Eu quis dizer: dia 8 de dezembro vai ter painel da Warner com a maravilhosa Gal Gadot falando sobre “Mulher-Maravilha 1984” e apresentando o primeiro trailer mundial do filme. Corra e garanta seu ingresso: https://t.co/7sIYPpVVrw pic.twitter.com/4duFPbcUcL — CCXP (@CCXPoficial) October 21, 2019

Israeli actress Gal Gadot took on the role of Wonder Woman in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Hands down the best thing in that movie, she went on to star in her own Wonder Woman origin movie, 2017's Wonder Woman. Set in the early 1900s during World War I, it follows young Amazonian Diana on her way to owning her warrior princess powers, while retaining her heart of gold.

The sequel is set to feature another war -- the Cold War -- and a new villain in the form of Kristen Wiig's Cheetah. That match up is obviously going to be very special.

Wonder Woman 1984 hits theaters June 5, 2020.