Women of the Marvel universe bracket: Mavericks division

Marvel

Forget March Madness. We have a much geekier tournament for you: the Women of the Marvel universe bracket smackdown. There are four divisions with 32 badass heroes and villains from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe, comics, X-Men movies and crossovers and more. The final matchup will pit one goodie against one baddie ... and only one woman of Marvel will be left standing in our mega bracket.

Best of all: you get to decide who that is right here.

Meet the Mavericks division. These are the Marvel heroes you'd want to plan your Vegas bachelorette party. They don't play by any man's rules. Click the names for more on each hero's history, powers and appearances. (Note some appeared under different names in Marvel's comic books.)

Jean Grey: As the physical manifestation of the all-powerful, cosmic Phoenix Force, Jean is dealing with a lot of responsibility. Basically, the rules are there aren't any rules. If we were handing out one seeds in this tournament, Jean would be Duke.

Peggy Carter: A Nazi-fighting agent of the Strategic Scientific Reserve. She has no known superpowers, unless you count intelligence, bravery and an uncanny ability to dismantle the patriarchy in heels and bold red lips.



Jessica Jones: A snarky retired superhero with superhuman strength. She works as a private investigator for other New Yorkers with extraordinary abilities. Think Olivia Benson if she could deadlift a yellow cab.



Quake aka Daisy Johnson: In Marvel Comics, she's the jaded daughter of supervillain Mr. Hyde. In the MCU we know her from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., where she has a different parentage but her powers are more or less the same. Quake has seismic superpowers she uses to shake enemies into submission. She's also a skilled computer hacker.

Spider-Gwen: A high school drummer from an alternate universe (Earth-65) where Gwen Stacy was bitten by the radioactive spider instead of Peter Parker. She has all the usual spider powers.



Valkyrie: An Asgardian warrior, skilled with big swords and big guns. Rumor has it she'll be crucial to bringing down Thanos. We wouldn't bet against Valkyrie in any matchup.



Domino: An unusually lucky lady, Domino is a mutant whose superpower is affecting probability to make improbable outcomes almost certain. Vegas odds are in her favor.



Negasonic Teenage Warhead: Assume we're talking about the movie version here. She's all kinetic blasts and extra eyeliner. She also has an uncanny ability to put up with Deadpool, which definitely counts a superpower.



