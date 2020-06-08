With Stranger Things season 4 on pause, star's 'getting antsy' to finish filming

Netflix

Fans aren't the only ones eagerly awaiting the return of Netflix hit Stranger Things. Star Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin, said on a virtual panel for GalaxyCon that he's "getting antsy" to return to the filming of the fourth season, which ended in March due to the coronavirus outbreak and its restrictions on in-person contact.

"Work is on pause," Matarazzo said, according to CNET sister site ComicBook.com. "We were in the middle of filming [season] 4 and then they said, 'Nope!' They said two-week break, and we've been gone for three months."

Matarazzo said that while he's relaxing at home in New Jersey during the break, he misses the show.

"I've been kind of getting antsy trying to get back into work, just because we've been [away] for a very long time," he said. "We're usually in Atlanta filming for seven, eight months, and so it takes a while, it's more than half the year where I'm away."

Matarazzo turns 18 on Sept. 8, and if filming is still going on then, his work situation may shift. He said that once he turns 18, he'll be able to work longer hours without also attending school, as he does now.

Not much is known about the fourth season, although show creators Matt and Ross Duffer did reveal the title of the first episode -- which has an X-Men tie-in. When the third season ended, the fate of police chief Jim Hopper (David Harbour) was unknown, though a scene mentioning an imprisoned American seemed to hint Hopper could have survived. Hopper then appeared in a season 4 teaser released in February, which was among the last details given by the show before filming went on hiatus.