WitcherCon: Netflix series gets new trailer, release date, video game content

The Witcher season 2 premieres on Netflix Dec. 17, the streaming platform revealed Friday at WitcherCon. Along with the new trailer for the show, game developer CD Projekt Red tweeted new content is coming to Witcher 3 based on the Netflix series.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, the last game in the main franchise released in 2015, will get a next-gen update for PS5, Xbox Series consoles and PC players later this year. There will also be free downloadable content based on Netflix's The Witcher series.

What kind of content and when it comes out remains to be seen. CD Projekt Red didn't provide any details.

The Netflix show (see the new trailer below) is based primarily on the early novels about the journeys of the protagonist Geralt of Rivia written by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. The Witcher 3, however, is its own story that takes place five years after the novels. This could mean the likely content is more cosmetic-based, like armor from the show, rather than missions related to the show.

In the new trailer, Ciri (Freya Allen) is under the care of Geralt (Henry Cavill) who takes her to Kaer Morhen, the stronghold of the Witchers. It's here where Ciri will begin her own training as a witcher while Geralt protects her from assassins. The trailer ends with the reveal that Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) is still alive.