Witcher 3 modkit update coming soon, here's what it changes

CD Projekt Red is preparing to release a new update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's PC Modkit, featuring bug fixes and new features, among other things.

The full list of changes, as published in The Witcher 3's forums, is below. Community manager Marcin Momot said the update's release is "right around the corner," though a specific date was not announced.

Witcher 3 Modkit Changelog

Fixed a bug causing wcc_lite to fail when uncooking the game.

Added the abilty to mod textures from the textures array.

Added a warning information when wcc_lite failed due too long file path.

Claned up wcc_lite output log.

Fixed a bug when some normal maps and speculars were imported incorectlly. Now imported textures which name ends with "_n" and "_s" will be assigned to proper categories.

It is now possible to add new textures using mods.

Several fixes and minor improvements to Script Studio.

Released in August, The Witcher 3's Modkit, which allows users to modify the game in a number of ways (see the video above for a few examples), was not universally adored. Some fans say it's not enough. Instead, what they were expecting was a new version of CD Projekt Red's "REDkit," a more fleshed out mod tools package that's currently available for The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings.

However, CD Projekt Red has no plans to release the REDkit for The Witcher 3.

In other Witcher 3 modding news, CD Projekt Red is hopeful that one day mods created on PC can work with the console versions of the game, not unlike how it will work with Bethesda's Fallout 4.

The Witcher 3 launched in May 2015 and has sold more than 6 million copies. The game's first paid expansion, Hearts of Stone, is now available. For more, read GameSpot's review.