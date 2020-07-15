Video screenshot by Gael Fashingbauer Cooper/CNET

Getting a little sick of the same old view from your window as the coronavirus outbreak continues to limit travel? The website Window-Swap.com lets you gaze at someone else's view for a change. You might find yourself staring at an office building in Germany, palm trees in India, a street of shops in London, a sunset in France, or a mountain in Italy.

Husband and wife Vaishnav Balasubramaniam and Sonali Ranjit, who live in Singapore, created the site to give visitors a chance to see something different without leaving their homes.

"My husband and I were growing bored with the view from our window -- so we created a place on the internet where you can open a new window somewhere else in the world!" Ranjit wrote on Bored Panda. "A place where strangers can swap views from their windows to helps us all feel a little bit better till we can (responsibly) explore our beautiful planet again."

Ranjit could not be immediately reached for comment, but wrote on Twitter, "Hope this place on the internet helps reduce your lockdown blues in some small way."

While the images may appear to be still photos, they're actually short videos, so you may also hear whatever sounds were going on in the background during the recording. The name of the submitter appears in the upper left corner, and their location in the upper right.

"I'm listening to music in a window in Dubai, where someone is playing Norwegian Wood," wrote one Twitter user. "Wow, thank you. This is a great idea."

Those who want to add their own view to the site are asked to take a 10-minute horizontal video of their window or balcony view,, with at least part or the window frame in the shot, and email it to qunaliaa@gmail.com.