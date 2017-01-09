WikiLeaks' Assange calls report on Russia hacking 'embarrassing'

Apple's iPhone turns 10. Where does it go from here?

WikiLeaks isn't fond of the US intel community's report on Russian hacking.

Two days after the release of the declassified report on how Russian hacking influenced the 2016 presidential election, one of the main figures named as key to Russian President Vladimir Putin's so-called "influence campaign," is speaking out.

Julian Assange, founder of the WikiLeaks document-leaking organization, slammed the report during a press conference broadcast through Periscope on Monday. The report stated that WikiLeaks received its stolen documents from Russia's GRU intelligence agency.

"It is, frankly, quite embarrassing to the reputation of the US intelligence services," Assange said during the live audio stream.

He argued that the report (PDF) was more of a "press release" than an intelligence briefing. "It is clearly designed for political effect," Assange added.

The report, put together by the Central Intelligence Agency, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the National Security Agency, said Russian hackers used WikiLeaks as a channel to distribute stolen documents, including leaked emails from the Democratic National Committee.

Russian agents posed as "Guccifer 2.0," an independent Romanian hacker, to send WikiLeaks the hacked emails, according to the report.

"Moscow most likely chose WikiLeaks because of its self-proclaimed reputation for authenticity," according to the report.

Assange said the leak sources were not from Russia's GRU, doubling down on his denial from last Tuesday.

"WikiLeaks sources in relation to the John Podesta emails and the DNC leak are not members of any government," he said during the Periscope stream.

President-elect Donald Trump has also criticized the report, denying that the hacks had any effect on the election.