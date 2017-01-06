Putin ordered campaign to influence US election, say intel agencies

Up Next CES is finally open: Here's what you missed

Orders to influence the US election with hacking attacks and propaganda campaigns came directly from Russian President Vladimir Putin, US intelligence agencies said in a declassified report Friday.

What's more, the Russian efforts had a very specific purpose.

"Russia's goals were to undermine public faith in the US democratic profess, denigrate Secretary [Hillary] Clinton, and harm her electability and potential presidency," the report says. Issued by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the report summarizes judgments from the Central Intelligence Agency, Federal Bureau of Investigation and the National Security Agency.

"We further assess Putin and the Russian Government aspired to help President-elect [Donald] Trump's election chances when possible," the report continues.

The report is the fullest account to date from the US intelligence community on Russia's role in several hacks during the presidential campaign. It also resolves several weeks of speculation about possible disagreements among the agencies. The report shows the CIA, FBI and NSA unified in the belief that Putin was directly involved in the influence campaign and sought to boost Trump's chances in the election.

However, the declassified version of the report offers limited supporting evidence to back the agencies' judgments.

The use of leaks to affect the US election was "unprecedented," the report says, adding that Russia has used these techniques in influence campaigns before but not to this degree.

"These activities demonstrated a significant escalation in directness, level of activity, and scope of effort compared to previous operations," the report says.

The classified version of the report was shared with President Barack Obama on Thursday and with Trump on Friday morning.

Trump has challenged the idea that it's possible to know whether Russia was behind the hacking attacks that stole emails and documents from the Democratic National Committee and other key Democratic party organizations and leaders.

After being briefed on the classified report Friday, Trump called the meeting "constructive" in a statement but didn't say Russia was conclusively behind the influence campaign.

Russia has denied claims it interfered with the election. The Russian embassy didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.