Why Naomi Osaka dropped out of Wimbledon: What you need to know

After voluntarily removed herself from the prestigious Roland Garros tournament in Paris, Naomi Osaka's agent has announced she also won't be playing at Wimbledon later this month.

The No. 2 ranked women's tennis player in the world will be "taking some personal time with friends and family," Osaka's told Sports Center Thursday.

Osaka's current plan is to make a return to professional Tennis is her home country of Japan at the Olympics in July.

"Naomi Osaka will be greatly missed by all of us at Wimbledon this year, but we completely understand her decision," Wimbledon reps told CNET in an emailed statement. "We wish her a happy time with her friends and family and look forward to welcoming her back to Wimbledon next year."

Osaka's withdrawal is the latest in a series that began with controversy at Roland Garros.

After canceling press obligations during the French Open as a result of mental health issues, Osaka -- one of the top-ranked women tennis players in the world -- was fined $15,000 and threatened with expulsion by tournament organizers. Ultimately, Osaka decided to take matters into her own hands and left the tournament of her own volition.

"I think now the best thing for the tournament, the other players and my well-being is that I withdraw so that everyone can get back to focusing on the tennis going on in Paris," Osaka, 23, wrote in a statement describing her struggles with depression. "I never wanted to be a distraction and I accept my timing was not ideal and my message could have been clearer. More importantly, I would never trivialize mental health or use the term lightly."

After initially criticizing Osaka's unwillingness to meet the press in person and answer questions after matches (see below), Gilles Moretton, president of the French Tennis Federation, delivered a statement on Osaka's decision to exit the match -- a statement he delivered in French and English before walking out of the media room without taking questions from the press.

"First and foremost, we are sorry and sad for Naomi Osaka. The outcome of Naomi withdrawing from Roland-Garros is unfortunate. We wish her the best and the quickest possible recovery, and we look forward to having Naomi at our Tournament next year," Moretton said. "We remain very committed to all athletes' well-being and to continually improving every aspect of players' experience in our Tournament, including with the media."

A stream of support has since come out for Osaka from fans and professional athletes alike. Here's everything you need to know.

Who is Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka is a Japanese tennis player and the current world number 2, behind Australian Ash Barty, having won four Grand Slam championships. Born in Japan to a Haitian father and a Japanese mother, Osaka grew up in the US and won her first Grand Slam -- the US Open -- aged 20.

Since then she has become a global superstar in the world of tennis, holding the position of number one in 2019 and winning three more Grand Slam tournaments.

Osaka is famously shy and soft spoken, but has regularly pushed past this to use her platform for activism. In 2020 she withdrew from the Cincinnati Open to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake. During the 2020 US Open she famously wore a series of masks bearing the names of Breonna Taylor, Elijah McClain, Ahmaud Arbery, Trayvon Martin, George Floyd, Philando Castile, and Tamir Rice to raise awareness during Black Lives Matters protests.

What happened at Roland Garros?

Last week Naomi Osaka posted on her social media accounts, stating she wouldn't be taking part in press conferences during the French Open, to protect her mental health.

"I've often felt that people have no regard for athletes mental health," she wrote, "and this rings very true whenever I see a press conference or partake in one."

In response Roland Garros posted a statement on its website and issued a $15,000 fine.

"Following this announcement," read the statement, "the Roland-Garros teams asked her to reconsider her position and tried unsuccessfully to speak with her to check on her well-being, understand the specifics of her issue and what might be done to address it on site.

"Following the lack of engagement by Naomi Osaka, the Australian Open, Roland-Garros, Wimbledon and the US Open jointly wrote to her to check on her well-being and offer support, underline their commitment to all athletes' well-being and suggest dialog on the issues. She was also reminded of her obligations, the consequences of not meeting them and that rules should equally apply to all players.

"Naomi Osaka today chose not to honour her contractual media obligations. The Roland-Garros referee has therefore issued her a $15,000 fine, in keeping with article III H. of the Code of Conduct."

In the statement, Roland Garros claimed mental health was of the "utmost importance", but also posted a now-deleted tweet, that made light of Osaka's mental health concerns.

In response to the fine and the threat of expulsion, Osaka withdrew from the tournament.

"This isn't a situation I ever imagined or intended when I posted a few days ago," she wrote. "I think now the best thing for the tournament, the other players and my wellbeing is that I withdraw so that everyone can get back to focusing on the tennis going on in Paris.

"I never wanted to be a distraction and I accept my timing was not ideal and my message could have been clearer. More importantly, I would never trivialize mental health or use the term lightly.

"The truth is I have suffered long bouts of depression since the US Open in 2018 and I have had a really hard time coping with that."

Osaka wrote that she was already feeling "vulnerable and anxious" about the French Open and the prospect of having to face the press, that she was exercising "self care" by skipping the conferences. Osaka also claimed she privately wrote to the organizers of the Grand Slam tournaments to apologize.

"I'm going to take some time away from the court now," she said, "but when the time is right I really want to work with the Tour to discuss ways we can make things better for the players, press and fans."

Observers were quick to note that Moretton's follow up statement expressing his sadness and support for Osaka seemed disingenuous. "The immense irony of the FFT President not taking questions from the media in the wake of this Osaka withdrawal is not lost on anyone," wrote journalist Ben Rothenberg, describing Moretton.

The response

In the wake of Osaka's withdrawal from the French Open multiple athletes across different sports came out in support.

Serena Williams, who Osaka famously defeated to win her very first Grand Slam recently commented on the situation.

"I feel like I wish I could give her a hug because I know what it's like," she said. "I've been in those positions

"We have different personalities, and people are different. Not everyone is the same. I'm thick. Other people are thin. You just have to let her handle it the way she wants to, in the best way she thinks she can."

Venus Williams, had a different response. Speaking out on how she dealt with press conferences -- during a press conference.

"[M]e personally, how I cope, how I deal with it, was that I know every single person asking me a question can't play as well as I can and never will," Williams said. "So no matter what you say, or what you write, you'll never light a candle to me."

Tennis legends like Billie Jean King and Martina Navratilova -- alongside athletes like Steph Curry -- tweeted messages backing up Osaka.

"Right now, the important thing is that we give her the space and time she needs," said Billie Jean King.

"You shouldn't ever have to make a decision like this," said NBA star Steph Curry, "but so damn impressive taking the high road when the powers that be don't protect their own."

Osaka received support from all corners. Not just for standing up for herself, but for raising awareness of mental health issues.

Calm, an app dedicated to helping with sleep and meditation, is donated $15,000 -- the equivalent of Osaka's initial fine -- to Laureus Sport in France, a company that does work in the mental health space.

It's also offered to the same if any other tennis athletes are fined for taking the same stand in the future.