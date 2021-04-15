Where to buy plants online for Mother's Day in 2021

Mother's Day Gift Guide 2021

Indoor plants are always in season, and they make an excellent Mother's Day gift for the mom or motherly figure who'd appreciate a living ficus or bird of paradise plant much more than a bouquet with its natural shelf life. Plus, there are tons of online plant marketplaces that stock potted plants, ferns, flowers and succulents to brighten any corner, shelf, garden or window sill.

If you're not in proximity to a good local greenhouse or plant shop, you'll need to forgo the skimpy supply at the hardware store and buy your indoor house plants online -- you'll get more options for indoor potted plants that are pet-friendly, easy to care for and in virtually any size or species you want.

When you shop for your flora on the web, you can buy common and exotic plants, from mini cacti and succulents to hanging plants, air plants and large floor plants that will anchor an entire room. Better yet, these popular online plant vendors such as and provide specific advice for plant care and tell you which plants are hard to kill, just in case plant parenting is not your forte. Most of these online plant retailers also carry a wide range of stunning pots and planters to display your new green in a myriad of styles, colors and materials.

Beyond indoor plants, we dug up an option for buying like fruit trees, vines and shrubs for landscaping projects in case this is the summer you're finally turning the backyard into the natural wonderland you've always dreamed of. And if you're looking to grow fresh herbs inside without having to touch a single grain of soil, we've got you covered there too: Check out CNET's list of best indoor pod gardens in 2021.

So whatever your greenery goals are, these are our top choices to buy plants online.

Bloomscape Whether you're looking for indoor or outdoor plants for the home or garden, there may not be a better selection than Bloomscape. Find plants that'll add loads of life and texture to any space, like date palms, bird of paradise, succulent varieties or those trendy fiddle leaf figs. You can shop by categories, including "easy care" and "pet-friendly," and each comes with a clay pot and saucer so it's ready to go upon arrival. Free shipping is available on all orders over $75.

Plants.com If you're looking for a specific plant or just want to scroll through greenery and flora for hours, head over to Plants.com. The online retailer has pages and pages of plants of every size and species including ferns, bonsai trees and bamboo, cacti and succulents, air plants, hanging plants, floor plants, trees and tropical plants. You can search by plant type, size and price or peruse Plants.com's extensive selection of plant gifts.

The Sill Great gift alert! The Sill is another online plant marketplace with a massive selection of indoor houseplants and outdoor plants, including ferns, figs, air plant options, snake plant varieties, orchids and succulents. The Sill also offers subscriptions: The Plants for Beginners subscription sends one easy-care indoor plant to your home each month, fit with an earthenware pot in black, blush or mint. There's even a subscription for Pet Parents where you'll get monthly potted plant deliveries that are perfectly safe for Fido and Garfield.

Leaf & Clay Succulents are as easy as plants get and give you a little dessert charm without having to worry about watering them daily, or even weekly. Leaf & Clay is the online succulent specialist with endless varieties in all shapes and sizes. You can snag a six-pack for $30 or join the Plant Mail Club and have a shipment of mini cacti show up to your door each month.

PlantX This online marketplace likes to think of itself as a vegan version of Amazon. PlantX carries a sprawling inventory of plant-based products, including a variety of indoor house plants and succulents. It's all reasonably priced too, with most clocking in under $50 and some small plants for as little as $6. What's nice about PlantX is you can tack other items, including ready-to-eat, plant-based meals to your order.

Leaf'd Box If you're trying to get your garden in shape, Leaf'd Box may be the easiest way to do it. The new service will take an order for whatever it is you want to grow -- veggies, herbs, lettuce and other produce. Then the gardeners grow 'em for you up to the right size for planting and send a box four times a year with plants that thrive during that season, and in your climate. My box of small veggie plants showed up on time and in healthy condition, ready to go into the soil. All plant subscription kits are available through the website and pricing is as follows: Herb Garden (10 plants): $45 per season

$45 per season Small Veggie (10 plants): $45 per season

$45 per season Medium Veggie (30 plants): $90 per season

$90 per season Veggie XL (60 plants): $180 per season

Nature Hills If you've got plans for some serious gardening or landscaping, the plant collection at Nature Hills is a good place to start for blooming plants, potted plant options and more. It's got everything from houseplant options and perennial flowers to literal trees, shrubs and vines. You can find fruit trees and plants here too, including apple, citrus and stone fruit trees along with a wide range of berry bushes.