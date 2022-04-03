Best Garden and Seed Delivery Services for 2022

Spring is in the air and soon it'll be bursting out of the ground too. I'm talking gardens and flower beds but this is only true if you get your seed and bulbs planted. The time to do that is now -- or very soon, depending on where you live. The general idea is to get those little seeds, bulbs and chutes in the ground as soon as your region has had its last frost. If you're wondering where on the web to get the goods for your garden, including vegetable and flower seeds, bulbs, chutes and plantlings, there are some excellent online plant markets and garden subscription services that make prepping your garden a snap(dragon).

Buy the seeds you want or be surprised with a subscription

For the green-thumbed, buying quality seeds, seedlings, bulbs and chutes online from a garden market or delivery service will maximize your yield. Many of them function as vast online garden marketplaces. And if you'd rather leave it up to chance or gain some inspiration from a curated subscription, you can simply input your growing goals and sign up for monthly shipments of plants, seeds, bulbs and even slick gardening gear.

Buying seeds online means a massive selection

Every garden is different, but buying your seeds and bulbs from one of the bigger online garden markets means an enormous selection of both rare and common flowers and vegetables. Most of these garden subscription services will suss out what you'd like to grow so you can curate the garden of your dreams. Whether it's pretty flowers and houseplants or outdoor plants, vegetables and produce you plan to grow, these services will tailor your seed and bulb delivery to a tee.

No outdoor space? Try an indoor smart garden

For those with no true green space to work with, there is a slew of urban gardens and mini-farm stands designed to function without any earth or even access to sunlight. These nifty indoor grow systems such as and employ self-contained seed pods and chutes to avoid messy soil situations. Most also come with their own synthetic lighting to sprout plants, produce, herbs and fresh flowers in the most unlikely of growing environments. See our list of the best indoor gardens in 2022.

No matter your growing setup or situation, there is a home garden service that will help you hone your green thumb or make an ideal gift for an aspiring gardener. Check out these great online garden delivery services, seed boxes and subscriptions available in 2022.

Make and Grow This garden delivery service offers three distinct box types depending on your home garden plans: The DIY Edible Flower Garden, for instance, includes seeds for growing pretty floral garnishes like violas, calendula and borage. It's perfect for the home mixologist looking to add some summer botanicals to their operation. There is also a DIY Tea Herb Garden Kit to grow and dry things like chamomile and peppermint or the DIY Garden Kit for Kids.

American Meadows This massive online seed store carries just about any plant or flower you can dream up and plenty that you've probably never heard of. The species are broken down into dozens of helpful categories including those good for shady areas, drought-tolerant and even deer-resistant. You can also buy wildflower seed mixtures to create a floral kaleidoscope that would make Monet jealous.

Urban Organic Gardener This seed of the month club has monthly plans starting as low as $7 for your first delivery and $15 per shipment after that. You'll get heirloom seeds delivered to your doorsteps for growing herbs, vegetables, legumes and more. The subscription starts with a short questionnaire about what kind of garden you have -- indoor, outdoor, hydroponic, low light and more -- and what kind of gardening you'd like to do. You can cancel or pause anytime (like during the offseason).

The Home Depot The Home Depot has a massive selection of plants to choose from and a decent seed selection, although they don't specialize in rare vegetables. The Home Depot also has loads of garden supplies including soil, gardening tools, accessories so you can knock out a lot in one delivery to kickstart your summer garden.

Etsy Etsy has just about everything one could need to craft, collect, create and garden too. The sprawling online marketplace has endless varieties of seeds, bulbs, plants, gardening equipment and accessories. Been searching for that elusive Teddy Bear sunflower? Of course you are, and Etsy has it. How about a flashy zebra heirloom tomato seed mix? Yes, you'll find that too.

Leaf'd Box If you're trying to get your garden in shape, Leaf'd Box may be the easiest way to do it. My box of small veggie plants showed up on time and in healthy condition, ready to go into the soil. The garden service will take an order for whatever it is you want to grow -- veggies, herbs, lettuce and other produce. Then the gardeners grow 'em for you up to the right size for planting and send a box four times a year with plants that thrive during that season, and in your climate. All plant subscription kits are available through the website and pricing is as follows: Herb Garden (10 plants): $45 per season

$45 per season Small Veggie (10 plants): $45 per season

$45 per season Medium Veggie (30 plants): $90 per season

$90 per season Veggie XL (60 plants): $180 per season

My Garden Box My Garden Box is perfect for the indoor plant-obsessed. Each shipment includes a new houseplant and planter with soil, rocks for drainage and instructions for care. This delivery service is great if you have lots of space for indoor plants and want to keep expanding your indoor greenery, or if you want to send a one-time gift to a plant lover. Plans start at around $45 per month.

Bloomin' Bin is a seed subscription box that is perfect for those who want to grow both produce and flowers. You can customize your order, starting at $7 a month, to include seeds for wildflowers only, vegetables only or a combination of both. Some plans like the Basic Bin include both seeds and live plants, while others like the Just Seeds plan include only, well, seeds. The Premium Bin plan will have seeds, a soil/plant food sample, a pot, grow bag and one project or garden tool.

Nature Hills If you've got plans for some serious gardening or landscaping, the plant collection at Nature Hills is a good place to start for blooming plants, potted plant options and more. It's got everything from houseplant options and perennial flowers to literal trees, shrubs and vines. You can find fruit trees and plants here, too, including apple, citrus and stone fruit trees, along with a wide range of berry bushes.

