What's new to stream Amazon Prime for June 2018

Amazon's streaming service picks up some big league movies like Lady Bird and Disaster Artist.

Contrary to popular belief, Lady Bird is not about the life and times of Lady Bird Johnson.

So you're willing to pay for Amazon Prime even though it costs a little more than it used to. One of Prime's benefits is its video service, which Amazon takes very seriously. It's made deals for NFL football and has some fun original programming like The Tick and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

In June, Amazon Prime grabs a movie about a movie in The Disaster Artist. James Franco directed and starred in the film about Tommy Wiseau and Wiseau's unlikely Hollywood dreams. Then there's Lady Bird, which has garnered tons of critical acclaim and plenty of award nominations. It arrives on the first Sunday of the month. 

Check out the full list below:

Arriving on Amazon Prime, June 2018

Date not yet announced

  • A Very English Scandal, season (Prime original series), season 1

June 1

June 3

June 5

June 8

June 9

  • Braven (2018)
  • Precious (2018)
  • Simon Says (2006)

June 15

  • Goliath (Prime original series), season 2

June 16

June 18

June 26

