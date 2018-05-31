What's new to stream Amazon Prime for June 2018

So you're willing to pay for Amazon Prime even though it costs a little more than it used to. One of Prime's benefits is its video service, which Amazon takes very seriously. It's made deals for NFL football and has some fun original programming like The Tick and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
In June, Amazon Prime grabs a movie about a movie in The Disaster Artist. James Franco directed and starred in the film about Tommy Wiseau and Wiseau's unlikely Hollywood dreams. Then there's Lady Bird, which has garnered tons of critical acclaim and plenty of award nominations. It arrives on the first Sunday of the month.
Check out the full list below:
Arriving on Amazon Prime, June 2018
Date not yet announced
- A Very English Scandal, season (Prime original series), season 1
June 1
- All or Nothing: New Zealand All Blacks (Prime original series), season 1
- Babylon 5, seasons 1-5
- Rescue Me Seasons 1-9
- The Waltons, seasons 1-9
- 1492: Conquest of Paradise (1992)
- 2 Days in the Valley (1996)
- Allan Quatermain and the Lost City of Gold (1987)
- As Good As Dead (2010)
- August Rush (2007)
- Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans (2009)
- Beer for My Horses (2008)
- Beowulf (2007)
- Black Widow (AKA: Before It Had a Name) (2005)
- Blitz (2011)
- Blood and Glory (2016)
- Blue Like Jazz (2012)
- Breakdown (1997)
- Burnt Offerings (1976)
- Cavedweller (2004)
- Chinese Box (1997)
- Clown at Midnight (1999)
- Command Performance (2009)
- Danger Zone (1996)
- Day of the Dead (2008)
- Disaster Artist (2017)
- Doctor Zhivago (2002)
- Dog Watch (1997)
- Double Identity (2009)
- Double Jeopardy (1999)
- Dreams and Memories of Where the Red Fern Grows (2018)
- Drop Zone (1994)
- Escape from Alcatraz (1979)
- Event Horizon (1997)
- Flickers (1980)
- Forces of Nature (1999)
- Flood (2007)
- Hans Christian Andersen: My Life as a Fairytale (2003)
- Hard Rain (1998)
- Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man (1991)
- House of D (2005)
- I Am David (2004)
- Ladies Man (2000)
- Leprechaun (1993)
- Leprechaun 2 (1994)
- Leprechaun 3 (1995)
- Leprechaun 4: In Space (1996)
- Leprechaun 5: In the Hood (2000)
- Leprechaun 6: Back 2 Tha Hood (2003)
- Leprechaun: Origins (2014)
- Mouse Hunt (1997)
- Mutant Species (1995)
- Nacho Libre (2006)
- Nurse 3D (2014)
- Panic (2000)
- Rare Birds (2002)
- Religulous (2008)
- Revenge of the Pink Panther (1978)
- Space Jam (1996)
- Stanley & Iris (1990)
- Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
- Tamara (2006)
- Tears of the Sun (2003)
- The 4th Floor (1999)
- The Age of Innocence (1993)
- The Ant Bully (2006)
- The Ashram (2018)
- The Burbs (1989)
- The Care Bears Movie (1985)
- The Eye 2 (2005)
- The Frozen Ground (2013)
- The Natural (1984)
- The Pink Panther Strikes Again (1976)
- The Running Man (1987)
- The Young Karl Marx (2017)
- Tilt (2017)
- Universal Soldier (1992)
- Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)
- Ring of Fire (2012)
- Saturday Night Fever (1977)
- Serving Sara (2002)
- Survivor (2015)
- The Iceman (2012)
- War, Inc. (2008)
- Wonder Wheel (Prime original movie) (2017)
June 3
June 5
- Lions for Lambs (2007)
June 8
- Lost in Oz (Prime original series), season 1B
June 9
- Braven (2018)
- Precious (2018)
- Simon Says (2006)
June 15
- Goliath (Prime original series), season 2
June 16
- Nostalgia (2018)
- Transformers: The Last Knight (2017)
June 18
- Suits, season 7
June 26
- If You Give a Mouse a Cookie (Prime original series), season 1B
- Shutter Island (2009)
