NFL football to debut on Amazon in September

The first of 10 NFL football games will stream live on Amazon along with the fourth season of the award-winning “Transparent.”

Remember when we all gathered around Twitter to watch football? Ah, nostalgia. 

Back in April, Amazon won the rights to broadcast "Thursday Night Football" online by paying $50 million. Last year, Twitter had the rights but did not charge to view. The only way to watch football on Amazon is by being a Prime member. The first game is the Chicago Bears taking on the Green Bay Packers on September 28.

On September 22, the fourth season of "Transparent" starts streaming. The show also just made its debut on traditional cable television on the Sundance network starting with the first season.

Check out the full list below:

Arriving on Amazon Prime, September 2017

September 1

September 2

September 7

  • The Hunter's Prayer
  • Tubelight

September 8

September 9

  • The Magnificent Seven

September 10

  • Meri Pyaari Bindu

September 11

  • Frantz

September 12

September 15

September 16

September 19

  • Straight/Curve: Challenging the Beauty

September 21

  • Kill Switch

September 22

September 23

  • Elian

September 25

September 26

September 28

