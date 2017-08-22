NFL football to debut on Amazon in September

Back in April, Amazon won the rights to broadcast "Thursday Night Football" online by paying $50 million. Last year, Twitter had the rights but did not charge to view. The only way to watch football on Amazon is by being a Prime member. The first game is the Chicago Bears taking on the Green Bay Packers on September 28.
On September 22, the fourth season of "Transparent" starts streaming. The show also just made its debut on traditional cable television on the Sundance network starting with the first season.
Check out the full list below:
Arriving on Amazon Prime, September 2017
September 1
- This Ain't No Mouse Music
- American Loser
- American Ruling Class
- And You Thought Your Parents Were Weird
- Autopsy
- Best Seller
- Bio-Dome
- The Black Stallion
- Blood Car
- The Bloodsucker Leads the Dance
- Boy
- Breathing
- Butterfly Effect 3: Revelations
- Calloused Hands
- Carrie
- Charlotte Rampling: The Look
- Clip
- Computer Chess
- The Cove
- The Cup
- The Dark Half
- Dark Ride
- Dead Weight
- Dirty Dancing (1987)
- Disturbing Behavior
- Double Headed Eagle
- Double Take
- Down to Earth
- Duane Michaels: The Man Who Invented Himself
- Dying Breed
- The Fairy
- Free Radicals
- The Giants
- Ganja & Hess
- Gogol Bordello: Non Stop
- The Golden Child
- The Hills Have Eyes 2
- Hippie Masala
- Holes in My Shoes
- Huff
- In the Land of the Deaf
- Indecent Proposal
- Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love
- Khodorkovsky
- Kingdom of Shadows
- Korkoro
- La Maison de la Radio
- Lars and the Real Girl
- The Last Godfather
- Lipstick & Dynamite: The First Ladies of Wrestling
- Look Both Ways
- Man About Town
- Manuscripts Don't Burn
- Meditate and Destroy
- Mistress
- Mr. X
- Music from the Big House
- The New Public
- Nollywood Babylon
- The Object of Beauty
- Offspring
- Primitive London
- Princess Kaiulani
- Pumpkinhead
- The Rage – Carrie 2
- Red Garters
- The Revisionaries
- River's Edge
- Sacred Flesh
- Sacrifice
- Schoolgirl Hitchhikers
- The Search for One Eyed Jimmy
- The Sinful Nuns of Saint Valentine
- Sleepover
- Successive Slidings of Pleasure
- Switchback
- Truth in Numbers? Everything According to Wikipedia
- Unsolved Mysteries: Original Robert Stack episodes, season 8
- Vanishing Waves
- Videocracy
- Virgin Among the Living Dead
- Virgin Witch
- Web Junkie
- Wedding Crashers
- When I Saw You
- Wide Awake
- With One Voice
- The Workshop
September 2
September 7
- The Hunter's Prayer
- Tubelight
September 8
- One Mississippi, season 2 (Amazon original)
September 9
- The Magnificent Seven
September 10
- Meri Pyaari Bindu
September 11
- Frantz
September 12
- The Ray Bradbury Theater, season 6
- ReGenesis, seasons 2-4
September 15
- An American Werewolf in London
- Beauty and the Baker, season 1
- Endless Love
- The Thaw
- The Women of Brewster Place
September 16
September 19
- Straight/Curve: Challenging the Beauty
September 21
- Kill Switch
September 22
- Transparent, season 4 (Amazon original)
September 23
- Elian
September 25
- Falling Water, season 1
September 26
- Wishenpoof!, season 2a (Amazon original)
- Unsolved Mysteries: Original Robert Stack episodes, season 9
September 28
