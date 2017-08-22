NFL football to debut on Amazon in September

NFL

Back in April, Amazon won the rights to broadcast "Thursday Night Football" online by paying $50 million. Last year, Twitter had the rights but did not charge to view. The only way to watch football on Amazon is by being a Prime member. The first game is the Chicago Bears taking on the Green Bay Packers on September 28.

On September 22, the fourth season of "Transparent" starts streaming. The show also just made its debut on traditional cable television on the Sundance network starting with the first season.

Check out the full list below:

Arriving on Amazon Prime, September 2017

September 1

September 2

September 7

The Hunter's Prayer



Tubelight



September 8

One Mississippi, season 2 (Amazon original)



September 9

The Magnificent Seven



September 10

Meri Pyaari Bindu



September 11

Frantz



September 12

September 15

September 16

September 19

Straight/Curve: Challenging the Beauty



September 21

Kill Switch



September 22

Transparent, season 4 (Amazon original)



September 23

Elian



September 25

Falling Water, season 1



September 26

Wishenpoof!, season 2a (Amazon original)



Unsolved Mysteries: Original Robert Stack episodes, season 9



September 28

