What to watch on Disney Plus for New Year's Eve

Before it hits midnight and the New Year begins, let's get into the right spirit for what we hope will be a much better year than 2020. From epic journeys to true stories to new romance, these uplifting Disney Plus movies will hopefully kick off your 2021 in the best possible way -- many have a great soundtrack too.

Let's round up the best movies to watch on Disney Plus for New Year's Eve.

Cool Runnings (1993) Disney Plus With a soulful soundtrack and a true story behind it, Cool Runnings might be the perfect movie to set up your New Year. Jamaica's national bobsled team competes in the 1988 Winter Olympics. The underdogs weather broken sleds, embarrassing finishes and disqualifications to become heroes in Jamaica, whether they win a medal or not. Celebrate good sportsmanship and good spirits heading into 2021.

Mulan 2020 or Mulan 1998 Disney Both the 1998 original cartoon and the live-action remake of Mulan tell inspirational stories, but you might lean toward the older of the two for its banging soundtrack. The newer version will hit the spectacular visuals heights, with slick action scenes and a new character in a shapeshifting witch. Both will bring in the New Year in exhilarating fashion.

Sister Act (1992) Disney Plus A crime comedy caper with Whoopi Goldberg doing her entertaining thing, Sister Act knows how to get the party started for the New Year. A lounge singer in Reno, Nevada, runs into trouble with gangsters and moves to a convent as part of a witness protection program, helping to transform the nuns' struggling choir. With a great soundtrack that saw the movie adapted into a musical, Sister Act will have you getting into the right habit for 2021.

Cinderella (2015) Disney Plus Find some old-fashioned magic with this sweet live-action telling of Cinderella. With a fine soundtrack, including a few songs sung by Lily James as our hero Ella, and a brilliant Helena Bonham Carter as Fairy Godmother, this warm love story will put you in a hopeful mood for good things to come. (Also enjoy Cate Blanchett as the evil Stepmother.)

Fantasia (1940) Disney Plus Even if you just put this on in the background, the iconic music in Fantasia will make great company on New Year's Eve, especially with fireworks popping overhead. The classic features different animated segments set to music from Bach, Tchaikovsky, Stravinsky and more. The fantastic colors and imaginative, at times bizarrely abstract, images are fireworks in themselves.

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) Disney Plus When it comes to groovin' soundtracks, Guardians of the Galaxy has one of the best, paired with the exploits of a hilarious, unconventional band of alien superheroes. Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord, leads the team of criminals who go on the run after stealing a mysterious orb. David Bowie, Blue Swede, 10cc and more feature on the '70s soundtrack that turns out to be the perfect accompaniment to adventures in space.

Ratatouille (2007) Disney Plus Good food, new friendships and dexterous rats are part of what makes Ratatouille one of Pixar's best films -- and one of the best for New Year's. Alfredo is an aspiring chef who finds help in the form of another aspiring chef: a little rat with enhanced smell and taste, named Remy. This sweet tale is uplifting and packs wholesome flavors into a Michelin star-worthy concoction.