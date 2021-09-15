What If…? episode 6 recap: Killmonger shatters alternate MCU in its early days

Marvel Studios

After our trip to a bleak zombie-filled reality last week, episode 6 of Marvel Cinematic Universe animated series What If…? landed on Wednesday. This installment brings us back to the events of Iron Man, and sees a seemingly altruistic Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan )-- a bitter Wakandan outcast who's determined to take his country's throne by force -- interfering with one of Tony Stark's formative moments.

The omniscient Watcher (Jeffrey Wright), who observes the multiverse's many realities, asks What If... Killmonger rescued Tony Stark?

SPOILERS incoming.

The resistance forms

The episode ends with the Killmonger becoming the new Black Panther and the US preparing to attack Wakanda. Shuri comes to Pepper Potts with proof that Killmonger murdered Tony and T'Challa, and the pair set out to reveal his deeds to the world.

