What If…? episode 5 recap: Marvel Zombies run rampant in dark reality

In the wake of last week's dark Doctor Strange journey, the fifth episode of Marvel Cinematic Universe animated series What If…? landed on Wednesday. This episode leans into horror tropes as it introduces Marvel Zombies to the MCU.

The all-seeing Watcher (Jeffrey Wright), who observes the various realities of the multiverse, ponders the question What If… Zombies!?

Beware of undead SPOILERS ahead.

The Quantum Virus

This reality diverged from the mainline MCU during the events of Ant-Man and the Wasp, with Janet Van Dyne contracting a brain-corrupting virus during her three decades trapped in the Quantum Realm. When her husband Hank Pym went in to rescue her, he got infected and brought the disease back to Earth.

In the comics, the undead heroes were the result of a plague that infected the superheroes of that reality. They soon feasted on most of their world's populace, in written by The Walking Dead co-creator Robert Kirkman.

It's pretty dark, but seeing zombified versions of iconic heroes ruthlessly gobbling up everyone around them is fun. And it spawned , so there's plenty for you to gobble up if the concept excites you.

The cure and the Titan

We learn that the Mind Stone can cure the virus, with Spider-Man, Black Panther and Ant-Man's head going to Wakanda to transmit its power to the world.

However, the episode ends on a dark note -- Thanos has contracted the virus and managed to gather the five other Infinity Stones. Our heroes are unwittingly bringing him the last one he needs to gain ultimate power.

