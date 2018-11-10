Old West-style buildings used in the production of HBO's Westworld, as well as in other shows and movies, have been destroyed by the fast-moving Woolsey Fire now sweeping through Southern California.

The fire ruined buildings at Paramount Ranch, one of the locations used during seasons 1 and 2 of Westworld.

"Westworld is not currently in production, and as the area has been evacuated, we do not yet know the extent of the damage to any structures remaining there," HBO said in a statement. "Most importantly, our thoughts go out to all those affected by these horrible fires."

The official Twitter account of the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area shared a photo of the structures as they looked before the fire, with the message, "We are sorry to share the news that the #WoolseyFire has burned Western Town at #ParamountRanch in Agoura."

We are sorry to share the news that the #WoolseyFire has burned Western Town at #ParamountRanch in Agoura. We do not have any details or photos, but it is our understanding that the structures have burned. This area is an active part of the incident and we cannot access it. pic.twitter.com/oC4n7KR8ZT — Santa Monica Mtns (@SantaMonicaMtns) November 9, 2018

Westworld was far from the only production to take advantage of the Old West-style buildings and setting for filming. Dr Quinn, Medicine Woman, the 1990s Western drama starring Jane Seymour filmed there, as well as 1968's Herbie The Love Bug, the acclaimed HBO series Carnivale and more were all filmed there.

Evan Rachel Wood, who stars as Dolores in Westworld, wrote, "This is eerie. So sad for the history lost. Amazed the church is still standing." She also noted that the sets that burned weren't the ones representing Dolores' hometown of Sweetwater. Those scenes are filmed at Melody Ranch east of Santa Clarita.

This is eerie. So sad for the history lost. Amazed the church is still standing. #surreal https://t.co/6Xa7cRIWYP — #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) November 9, 2018

It wasnt Sweetwater. It was Escalante. Wyatt territory. — #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) November 9, 2018

I have been leading tours there for years. Heartbroken... 😭 pic.twitter.com/ddXzqeLIk7 — Freedom Fries #VetsResistSquadron (@FriesFreedom) November 9, 2018

Oh no! That’s such a beautiful town. 😥 I loved seeing it on Dr Quinn, Medicine Woman. I hope no one was hurt and they’ll be able to rebuild. ❤️ — Amanda 🍁 (@28MouseEars) November 9, 2018

This is incredibly sad. Paramount Ranch was a historic part of LA and the Valley. — Gur 🐾 (@sncredcer) November 9, 2018

Many of us have seen these now-lost sets... https://t.co/RpamwNRl8p pic.twitter.com/To3QJwTvVS — Vote November 6th (@vinceoutlaw) November 9, 2018

@StarTrek @startrekcbs @akaWorf @BrentSpiner Was this the place where the holodeck scene in the Star Trek: The Next Generation Season season 6 episode "A Fistful of Datas" was shot? If yes, this is very sad to hear of! — Ryan Hill (@ryanhjersey) November 9, 2018

Photojournalist John Schreiber of KCBS 2 and KCAL 9 tweeted photos showing some of the destroyed buildings.

Sad for fans of @WestworldHBO and shows like Dr Quinn Medicine Woman, the Paramount Ranch western town movie set has burned to the ground in the Woolsey Fire @CBSLA #westworld #Woolseyfire pic.twitter.com/DhZWaGbr6g — John Schreiber (@johnschreiber) November 9, 2018

The CBS Evening News later shared video that Schreiber had shot of the burned Western Town. (CBS is the parent company of CNET.)

NEW: Paramount Ranch in Agoura Hills, Calif., the historic Western town area at where productions including "Westworld" have filmed, burned down Friday in the #WoolseyFire, according to @SantaMonicaMtns https://t.co/M3JzL4R9jT pic.twitter.com/0LfRCsV3jz — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) November 9, 2018

According to the National Park Service, Paramount Pictures purchased 2,700 acres for use as a movie ranch in 1927. Director Cecil B. Demille, comedian Bob Hope, and actors Gary Cooper and Claudette Colbert were among those who filmed there.

"The diverse landscape was the real star of the show," the park service site says. "It offered filmmakers the freedom to create distant locales such as colonial Massachusetts in The Maid of Salem (1937), ancient China in The Adventures of Marco Polo (1938), a South Seas island in Ebb Tide (1937) and numerous western locations including San Francisco in Wells Fargo (1937). The art of illusion was mastered on the landscape."

Picnickers, hikers and tourists could stroll through Western Town for free before the fire. "This real-life motion picture set is altered slightly with each production, yet retains a Western motif," the park service site says.

CNET's Gift Guide: The best place to find the perfect gift for everyone on your list this season.

Best Black Friday 2018 deals: The best discounts we've found so far.