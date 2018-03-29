New 'Westworld' trailer shows off creepiest Dolores yet

When HBO interrupted all of its channels in primetime to tease a new trailer for its sci-fi thriller "Westworld," we knew something special was coming. And now, a stunning full trailer is live for your eyeballs (and your earballs because thank you Ramin Djawadi for this rendition of "Heart-Shaped Box" by Nirvana).

This is going to be an even creepier, spookier version of "Westworld" than we saw in season one. Huge faceless host monsters; Dolores not just with a gun but in modern black and white attire (no, I don't know why that scares me so much); young William all in black (I am very here for this transition); and some key quotes that give me chills no matter how many times I watch this trailer.

Loving it? Great, now let's go over the high points.

Is that Bernarnold or Arnold? New timeline or same as the previous conversations with Dolores? (Which, admittedly, we're still pretty in the dark about.) Signs point to it being the "current" timeline, but careful editing could just be screwing with our brains.

Dolores creepily reminds Bernarold that he completely ignored "the price you'd have to pay if there was a reckoning." And, oh boy, is it here now.

Maeve and Dolores of course take center stage in the trailer, but it's the shot of Teddy holding a gun on Stubbs that somehow unnerves me most. (Speaking of those not dead, * where * is our look at Elsie?)

* is our look at Elsie?) That shot of the white host monster pushes a human into the milk-pit of despair is perfect. A nameless, faceless host destroying what has been wrought.

How much are we betting that this is little gem is directly connected to Delos and those supremely terrible terms of service?

Hmm, then again, maybe this is just some internal organs for the hosts being crafted.

IS MAEVE DRESSED AS A GEISHA, SWEETNESS, SOMEONE HELP ME

At the end, Bernarnold voices what we've all be thinking throughout the trailer: "You frighten me sometimes, Dolores." Her pitch perfect response: "Why on Earth would you ever be frightened of me?" O RLY DOLORES?!?

"Westworld" season 2 begins April 22 in the US on HBO, while the UK and Australia get it on April 23 on Sky Atlantic and Foxtel respectively.