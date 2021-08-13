Westworld's Angela Sarafyan shares how playing Clementine changed her life

Shaheen Seth/King Knight

Angela Sarafyan is probably best known for playing the host Clementine Pennyfeather on the HBO series Westworld. She's appeared on the show since the first season and says she's changed as much as her character has. Sarafyan has been in a number of shows, including American Horror Story, Blood Bloods and Buffy The Vampire Slayer. She's also starred in films like The Immigrant and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn -- Part 2.

Her latest project is the comedy-horror film King Knight. She plays the role of Willow, a witch who's also an RN. The flick premiered in August at Canada's Fantasia Fest.



Sarafyan was my guest on CNET's I'm So Obsessed podcast, where she explained how she was thrown into filming King Knight just days after she had costume fittings for the third season of Westworld.

"I was actually in the midst of fittings for season three of Westworld and I got the script only a week prior to filming King Knight," said Sarafyan. "I read the first few pages and I started to laugh and I thought, 'Oh, this is really interesting. I don't know this style of writing, I don't know this humor.'"

The humor in King Knight is wonderfully dry. Sarafyan explained how she took even the most ridiculous lines and delivered them like they were Shakespeare. The film has similar notes to Arrested Development and What We Do in the Shadows, without mimicking them. The story follows Willow's partner, Thorne, who's a high priest in a modern day coven of witches. In the film, we find him on a journey of self-discovery.

