Wednesday's best deals: $29 custom Santa greeting, $20 Nintendo Switch controller and more

Well, cheeps, we survived the Black Friday and Cyber Monday madness (though there are some surprisingly good deals still available). Now it's on to holiday mayhem -- in a good way, of course, with lots of affordable gift ideas coming your way. I've got four right here, but you should also listen to the latest episode of The Cheapskate Show podcast, which is all about that:

As always, the items below are available for a limited time, and while supplies last. First up: A fix for barky dogs.

Anti Barking Amazon seller: Zhongais Price: $18 with promo code 4025PB6H I love my dog -- right until a leaf blows past the window and he barks his head off, causing me yet another heart attack. This indoor/outdoor device uses ultrasonic sound waves to stop the yapping. Does it work? Based on the reviews I've looked at from the dozens of identical products (sold under different brand names and priced mostly around $30), the answer is a resounding yes. If you own one of these, I'd love to hear about your experience with it. Because I'm very, very, very tempted to grab one.

LectroFan How do you tame that monkey-brain that's keeping you up at night? Some folks swear by white noise, which works based on ears, brain and science something-something. This high-end LectroFan model features an impressive 20 different sound options. You can set it to run all night, or flip a switch for a 60-minute timer. Use code CNETLFN to knock the price down to $29.99. (It runs $50 at Amazon, where it has over 4,000 reviews and a 4.6-star average rating.) Could you just use your phone and a white-noise app to accomplish the same thing? Yep! But many of them are subscription-based, and who wants to futz with your phone when you're trying to sleep? There's something to be said for a dedicated device with analog switches.

PowerA The stock Nintendo Switch controllers are...fine. But if you're serious about gaming, particularly Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, this GameCube-style controller is a must-have. It normally sells for $30 and has mostly positive ratings around the interwebs. You could buy two of these for less than the price of a single Nintendo controller -- just saying. Use promo code CNETPWRA to get the discount.

It's the Real Santa Going to the mall and sitting on Santa's lap? Nuh-uh, not this year. But if you still want to do something special for your little one, here's a really cool idea: A custom greeting from the big man himself. It's the Real Santa delivers a personalized HD video you can view on pretty much any device. Prices normally start at $45 for one child, but promo code CHEAP15 knocks an extra 15% off ZDNet Academy's already discounted rates. That gets you out the door for as little $28.90. Got more kids? It's only a few extra bucks to add them all to the greeting. After making your purchase, you'll receive a code that must be redeemed prior to Dec. 20 for delivery in time for Christmas. Once you do redeem it, there are no refunds.

